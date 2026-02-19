If you're a Lego Star Wars collector, it's likely the norm to spend hundreds of dollars on a set at least a couple of times a year. Lego's Ultimate Collector's Series is aimed at adults with a large amount of disposable income, and while some UCS sets are priced under $300, most are higher, with the most expensive — the recently-released Death Star — costing an eye-watering $999.99.

But you don't need to spend that much to have an impressive Star Wars set. In fact, what we think is the best Ultimate Collector's Series set costs much less, giving you enough spare to buy another UCS set alongside it. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser isn't cheap at $649.99, but it is a fantastic set and offers excellent value for money.

The set's impressive size, attractive design and enjoyable building process make it an Ultimate Collector's Series set we're thrilled to have in our collection. Its price tag may still be pushing the limit of what most people are willing to spend on Lego, but if your budget does stretch this far, you'll see why we think it's one of the best Lego Star Wars sets, and the best UCS set you can currently buy.

The Venator is over a meter in length. (Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Size

If you want a Lego set that looks like it's cost a fortune, the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is the one to go for. Thanks to its size, it's a set you can be proud to show off — providing you've got the space for it, of course. It's 43-inches long (over one meter), so you're going to need a very big shelf to put it on. As long as you've got enough room, though, it's a set you're going to want visitors to see.

Over 5,300 pieces make up the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser. That's significantly less than the 9,000 pieces making up the Death Star, but it makes it a slightly more manageable build. You're still going to be spending multiple hours putting this together, but it'll be finished days before you're done with the Death Star. And when you're finished, you'll be left with a much bigger, complete-looking set. Let's not forget that the UCS Death Star is simply a slice of the Death Star.

Regardless of piece size, this is the biggest UCS set you can currently buy in terms of scale. In comparison, the Death Star is 32-inches wide, the Millennium Falcon 33-inches wide and Jabba’s Sail Barge 31-inches wide. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser has a good ten inches on all of those, giving it the most 'wow' power to glance at.

There are so many neat details on the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, but we love its thrusters and its red accents. (Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Design

We think the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser looks absolutely stunning, too, and it's not just because of its sheer size. From its shape to its colorway, this is a striking ship. Better yet, it's one of the more unusual Lego sets: unlike the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star, which we've seen multiple Lego versions of, this is only the second Venator-Class Attack Cruiser, and the first in more than 15 years. We don't know about you, but we think it's a treat to get a set of a ship we don't see very often.

Thanks to the striking red detailing of the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, it stands out at the side of a sea of other Star Wars ships that are often grey or black in color. Its shape may be similar to a Star Destroyer, but we think this is much more unique in comparison. Its angled sides give the set a lot of interest, and despite this not being a set that opens up to reveal a detailed interior, there's still plenty to look at.

The thrusters on the back of the ship are striking by themselves, for example. It's a side of the set that you're probably not going to look at all that often, but it's a shame, because the array here is simply spectacular. Add to that the attack turrets atop the model and the hangar bays on the side (one complete with a scale-sized ship inside), and you've got something truly special.

It's just a shame that the set doesn't come with more minifigures, but it isn't a dealbreaker. (Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Price

OK, $649.99 is still a heck of a lot of money to spend on one Lego set. But it's also $350 less than the price of an Ultimate Collector's Series Death Star. $350 can buy you one more UCS set (Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship! X-Wing Starfighter! TIE Interceptor! AT-ST Walker!) and have a bit of money left in your pocket. To us, that feels like a way better deal.

The Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser doesn't have as many minifigures with it as the Death Star, granted. There are only two included with the set, which is a shame, but it's one of the ways that Lego has kept the cost lower. Besides, if you're a Lego Star Wars collector, there's a good chance you've already got minifigures of most models, so you're not really missing out.

We understand that not everyone has this sort of cash to splash on one Lego set. But if you do, it offers great value for money, given the sheer size of the set and the number of pieces included in it. We don't think you'll regret buying it, as long as you can afford it.

You'll need a LOT of space to display this set. (Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Verdict

Perhaps the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser isn't a great choice for your first-ever Lego set, given its sheer size and the amount of time it'll take you to build it (it took our reviewer, an expert builder, 13 hours to complete the set). Go for something much smaller and cheaper instead to test the water! But if you're already a collector and a long-time fan of Lego Star Wars, this is one UCS set you really need in your collection.

It's still very expensive, but ultimately it's the size and design of the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser that has won us over. At over one meter in length, it's one of the biggest Lego Star Wars sets you can currently own, and providing your house is big enough to take it, it makes quite the statement. And thanks to its striking red stripes and its unique shape, it's a really eye-catching set, too, especially in comparison to the all-grey sets we normally see in the Lego Star Wars range.

Since the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser has been around since 2023, however, we don't think it's going to stay around for too much longer. If you've been eyeing this setup for a while, then consider this your sign to pick it up. It's a UCS set you'll be proud to have in your collection — it's certainly one of our favorites.