The best UCS Lego Star Wars sets ranked

These are the Lego sets you're looking for — The UCS Lego Star Wars sets, the best of the best, ranked in a definitive round-up.

After reviewing a whole host of Lego Star Wars sets over the years, we have come up with the definitive run-down of the best Ultimate Collector Series sets credits can buy.

Here, you'll find the best of the best Lego Star Wars sets, designed with collectors in mind. The sets on this page typically have higher piece counts, are larger and, unfortunately, cost more than the average Lego set, but that's with good reason.

1. UCS Millennium Falcon

The UCS Millennium Falcon reigns supreme as the best Lego Star Wars UCS set available.(Image credit: Future)