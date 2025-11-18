After reviewing a whole host of Lego Star Wars sets over the years, we have come up with the definitive run-down of the best Ultimate Collector Series sets credits can buy.

Here, you'll find the best of the best Lego Star Wars sets, designed with collectors in mind. The sets on this page typically have higher piece counts, are larger and, unfortunately, cost more than the average Lego set, but that's with good reason.

If you're looking for a bargain, you can always check out our Lego Star Wars deals page or our Black Friday deals hub, as the annual sales event is fast approaching. But, whether you're a Sith sympathizer looking to replicate your favorite battle station or a Rebel without a cause, scroll down to look through the best UCS Lego Star Wars sets in a galaxy not so far, far away. And yes, these are the Lego sets you're looking for.

1. UCS Millennium Falcon