One of the best Black Friday lightsaber deals you can get right now, and a lightsaber we rank as the best Ahsoka lightsaber, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll collectible lightsabers are $80 off on Disney store, but only for a limited time.

Save 20% on the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll collectible lightsabers this Black Friday.

If you're looking for Black Friday deals, and you're a big Star Wars fan or a collector, you should consider getting the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll lightsabers. A limited-time 20% Black Friday discount means that now is the best time to pick them up, and they're worth it. Given only 4,000 have been made, they feature stunning detail, and you can showcase them in a lined interior display box. If you like Star Wars, but this isn't for you, you could pick up big Black Friday deals on Disney Plus or Lego Star Wars instead.