As Star Wars-loving deal experts, we're always on the lookout for Rebel scum, sorry, bargains. This Star Wars Black Series Scout Trooper Helmet is an absolute steal at $33 off in Amazon's Black Friday Sale and, unlike your average toy shop fare, it'll fit adult heads.

Get the Star Wars Black Series Scout Trooper Helmet on sale right now at Amazon for $76.99.

This Star Wars Black Series Scout Trooper is a perfect replica of the helmets seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. You know, the Scout Troopers? The ones who risked their lives racing around on Speeder Bikes, only to get pummelled and possibly eaten by Ewoks? This helmet is just what you need to cosplay as one of their number.

However, while we pride ourselves on hunting down genuine deals, we do have one word of warning for you... hurry! This is a limited deal, and over half of the stock has already been claimed. So get on your flying bike and snap up this Star Wars Black Series Scout Trooper Helmet before it's gone!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series has given us some of the best lightsabers you can buy. In her review of the Star Wars Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Helmet, Christina Hughes sang its praises, and this Scout Trooper Helmet matches it when it comes to quality and screen accuracy.

Granted, it's just the helmet, but you can always hide in a bush and pretend your Speeder Bike has been stolen. It's the perfect way to cap off your Star Wars cosplay. Don't worry about bumping into things, either; unlike some Star Wars helmets, you can lower the faceplate to get a clear view of the world.

The built-in voice modulator won't make you completely unrecognizable, but it's a welcome addition to an already cool helmet. We defy you to spot the differences between this and its on-screen counterpart; it really is that accurate.

Whether you're going to be wearing it for cosplay purposes, donning it for a Star Wars marathon or just placing it on your shelf, this is a great deal at $33 off, but you'll have to hurry because it's selling fast! Or for the full ensemble, take a look at the best Star Wars costumes.

Key features: Adult sized, voice distortion feature, premium build, lift-up faceplate, for 14 years+

Product launched: July 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price the helmet has been all year. It briefly dipped to $69.99 in December last year but, factoring in inflation, we doubt it'll go that low this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $76.99 | Walmart: $108

Reviews consensus: In our review of the Star Wars Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Helmet, reviewer Christina Hughes was seriously impressed by the helmet's quality and accuracy, and this Scout Trooper Helmet delivers on that front too. Its Amazon reviews are near universally positive, with the only grumble being that the voice change could be better.

✅ Buy it if: You want an excellent screen-accurate, teenager to adult-size helmet to cosplay as Star Wars: Return of the Jedi's biking stormtroopers.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for young children to play with; it's too large for small heads and may not stand up to repeated punishment.

