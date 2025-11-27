Jango Fett may have been taken away from us far, far too soon, but now Lego-loving Star Wars fans can memorialize this bounty-hunting badass, father of Boba Fett, with this Lego Star Wars Jango Fett helmet. And, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday sale, it's 20% off, making it a bargainous $56.

Get this Lego Star Wars Jango Fett Helmet on sale now at Walmart for $56.

As certified (deal) bounty-hunters, we pride ourselves on bringing you the best in bargains, and this Lego Star Wars Jango Fett helmet is one such steal. We rank it as one of the best Lego Star Wars Helmets, and it's perfect for pairing up with the now-retired Boba Fett's helmet.

It's rated for builders over 18+, so children will need help to put it together. The set came out just this year, so we were surprised to see it come down in price. But at $56, this is an excellent buy and will look stunning on your shelf.