Make it so: Lego unveils 1st 'Star Trek' kit with the iconic USS Enterprise D and 'Next Generation' crew

You can explore strange new worlds from home using the forthcoming Lego model of the iconic Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise starship.

Enterprise is available as a hefty 3,600-piece set in version NCC-1701-D, which was used during Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-94) as well as the Star Trek: Generations movie of 1994 — as well as many spinoffs. The vehicle will warp into stores and online on Nov. 28, and retails for $399.99 . It's recommended for fans who are 18+, although we're sure many grownups will be glad to construct this Trek icon alongside the kids.

If you hit warp speed on this purchase and buy before Dec. 1, you'll get a bonus: a Type 15 Federation Lego shuttlepod — Onizuka, named as a tribute to the real-life NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka who died aboard space shuttle Challenger in 1986 — is available as a gift with purchase of the whole set.

Lego and partner Paramount Products & Experiences are planning some Black Friday events to celebrate, although you'll have to source your own Romulan ale. Lego insiders can enter a sweepstakes until Dec. 1 to win a signed set from Jonathan Frakes, a Star Trek actor and director best known for playing Commander William Riker (also known as "Number 2"). And on Nov. 28 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. in London, Star Trek fans can meet designer Hans Burkhand Schlömer at the store in Leicester Square to get Schlömer's signature on their starship purchases.

"As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves in Lego brick form," Frakes said in a statement from Lego. "This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece."

The interior of the Onizuka includes a display showing Stardate 45076.3, along with a schematic of a Romulan spacecraft. (TNG superfans will recognize the stardate from the Season 5 episode "Ensign Ro" in 1991, which is a nice Easter egg as the Bajornan ensign herself is a minifigure with the craft.)

The Lego Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Onizuka Shuttlepod kit and Ensign Ro Laren minifigure. (Image credit: Lego)

The "highly detailed replica of Starfleet's legendary flagship", as Lego terms the set, comes with nine minifigures that comprise the main TNG crew and famous Enterprise members: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counselor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and even Wesley Crusher (son of Beverly)—who was with TNG for about half its run.

The Lego Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, available on Nov. 28, 2025. (Image credit: Lego)

The starship also includes "a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing, an opening shuttlebay, 2 mini shuttlepods and an angled display stand with a schematic and ship statistics," Lego stated. The set is sized for a bookshelf or a desk, with dimensions (including stand) of 10.5 inches (27 cm) high, 23.5 inches (60 cm) long and 18.5 inches (48 cm) wide.

Lego's U.S.S. Enterprise D crew. (Image credit: Lego)

Accessories include the inevitable tricorder, a teacup (in a nod to Picard's spare-time habits), a phaser (never leave the ship without one), as well as an engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator and — for the Data fans — a cat figure.

Make sure to buy this set quickly to have some fun work to better yourself, as well as the rest of humanity who loves this series. It'll be sure to sell out quickly given TNG's enduring popularity among fans.