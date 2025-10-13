'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' gets all late-night with Stephen Colbert and a steamy scene in NYCC trailer (video)

School is officially in session here in the U.S. and abroad, and that also goes for the ambitious class of young starry-eyed candidates making their way in the 32nd century, as evidenced by this fresh " Star Trek: Starfleet Academy " trailer that just launched at this weekend's New York Comic Con.

After " Star Trek: Strange New Worlds " Season 3 wrapped up its third successful season in September, there's a distinct absence of "Star Trek"-centric entertainment on our scanners. But not to worry, as Paramount+'s "Starfleet Academy" will arrive on January 15, 2026 to fill that dark void.

As reported when the first trailer dropped at San Diego Comic Con in July, "Starfleet Academy" hails from executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, and revolves around Holly Hunter's Captain Nahla Ake, new chancellor of the withered institution that is Starfleet following 120 years of diminishing importance amid the post-Burn crisis seen in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Cadets aboard the U.S.S. Athena in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Image credit: Paramount)

Gathering a select group of promising interstellar adventurers, Captain Ake guides these dreamers aboard the teaching starship U.S.S. Athena to help resurrect the optimism and beliefs of Starfleet as a beacon of hope for the entire galaxy. When an enigmatic cosmic threat appears, these inexperienced students will be "forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves, and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers."

This latest trailer reveals much more (maybe too much!) of the relationships and histories of the characters, especially between Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti’s complicated pasts. But it also delivers some breathtaking interstellar action and the bright, spirited tone the series is evidently trying to project.

"Starfleet Academy's" eclectic coming-of-age cast also boasts the talents of Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir, Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag, Kerrice Brooks as Sam, George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, and Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe. Season 1 also features special appearances by Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok and Paul Giamatti playing a Klingon/Tellarite hybrid called Nus Braka, whose backstory might be connected to one of the show's major cadets.

(Image credit: Paramount)

It was revealed as part of the NYCC Star Trek Universe show that Stephen Colbert will be joining the cast, voicing Starfleet Academy’s Digital Dean of Students. According to the press release, he'll be "giving daily announcements to the students and alerting them of anything that needs their immediate attention."

Added stars include Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, as well as guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, who play Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" warps exclusively onto Paramount+ on January 15, 2026, for its 10-episode debut season.

Watch everything Star Trek on Paramount+. Paramount Plus prices start from $7.99/month in the US, £4.99/month in the U.K., and $6.99 (AUD)/month in Australia. You can also get a seven-day free trial.