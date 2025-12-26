Space Force Guardians show off shiny new duds | Space photo of the day for Dec. 26, 2025

News
By published

It marks the first time newly commissioned Space Force Guardians have graduated Officer Training School (OTS) wearing this uniform.

A group of people wearing dark blue shirts and black pants stand on stage with an American flag behind them and an officer kneeling down with a blue flag for the US Space Force placed in front of them.
The first newly commissioned U.S. Space Force Guardians to don the branch's new service dress uniforms. (Image credit: Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

On Dec. 4, 2025, proud U.S. Space Force officer trainees donned their new service dress uniforms for a class photo ahead of their Officer Training School (OTS) graduation. Arranged in formation, the officers present a unified, formal appearance, signaling the Space Force has reached a new phase of maturity, moving beyond its formative years toward a more established presence within the U.S. military.

What is it?

Since its creation, the Space Force has focused on defining not just missions and capabilities, but also identity. Traditions, ranks, culture, and symbols all play a role in shaping a service that must simultaneously honor military heritage and adapt to the technical, rapidly changing nature of space operations. One of the most visible elements of that identity is the service dress uniform.

Where is it?

The image was captured at Maxwell Air Force Base, in Alabama.

The new class of US Space Force Guardians pose before their graduation ceremony. (Image credit: Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

Why is it amazing?

The photograph connects long-standing military customs — such as formal graduation portraits and service dress — with the modern mission of space operations. This blend underscores how the Space Force draws from established military values while preparing for challenges unique to space.

Service dress uniforms are worn during ceremonies, official events, and moments of public representation. Seeing Space Force officers in their own distinctive uniform reinforces the service's legitimacy and permanence, both within the Department of Defense and in the public eye.

As these newly commissioned Guardians move on to their first assignments, the image stands as a reminder that even in the era of space-based missions and digital warfare, tradition, identity, and human commitment remain central to military service.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about the US Space Force and military projects.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

