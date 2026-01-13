Guardians of trivia: How much do you know about the Space Force?

Think you know America's newest military branch? Take our quiz and prove you're Space Force‑savvy.

a rocket launches behind a sign that reads &quot;cape canaveral space force station&quot;
A rocket launches from the U.S. Space Force base in Florida. (Image credit: USSF/Airman 1st Class Samuel Becker)

The United States Space Force may be the youngest branch of the armed services, but it has already captured the public imagination. From its futuristic mission to its pop‑culture references, the Space Force stands at the intersection of defense, technology and exploration.

Created in 2019, the Space Force is tasked with protecting America's interests in orbit. While its responsibilities are serious, the idea of a dedicated military branch for space has sparked curiosity and plenty of questions throughout its history.

Whether you're a military buff, a sci‑fi fan, or just curious about America's newest frontier, it's time to see if you're ready to join the Guardians in spirit.

See how well you score below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

