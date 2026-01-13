Guardians of trivia: How much do you know about the Space Force?

A rocket launches from the U.S. Space Force base in Florida.

The United States Space Force may be the youngest branch of the armed services, but it has already captured the public imagination. From its futuristic mission to its pop‑culture references, the Space Force stands at the intersection of defense, technology and exploration.

Created in 2019 , the Space Force is tasked with protecting America's interests in orbit. While its responsibilities are serious, the idea of a dedicated military branch for space has sparked curiosity and plenty of questions throughout its history.

How much do you really know about the Guardians who serve in this branch? Do you know their main mission, their history, or the kinds of operations they oversee? The answers might surprise you, and they reveal just how vital space has become to everyday life on Earth.

Whether you're a military buff, a sci‑fi fan, or just curious about America's newest frontier, it's time to see if you're ready to join the Guardians in spirit.

See how well you score below!