Ghosts, sharks and Norse mythology: US Space Force unveils new names for satellites and space weapons

Cards representing the seven weapon system categories used by the U.S. Space Force, unveiled by Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman at the 2025 Spacepower Conference on Dec. 11, 2025.

The U.S. Space Force is turning to some unlikely sources of inspiration for naming its spacecraft and space weaponry.

At the 3rd Annual Spacepower Conference, held in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman told attendees that Space Force is adopting new naming schemes for each of its different mission areas that will "cement the identities of space weapon systems" much like the names of iconic aircraft, such as the A-10 Thunderbolt II or F-22 Raptor , have done for the U.S. Air Force.

But while symbols for some of Space Force's mission areas will be similarly borrowed from real-life animals, others are more mythological in nature, Saltzman said. "These include Norse Pantheon, representing the power and dominance of orbital warfare; mythological creatures, conjuring the cunning and adaptability of cyber warfare systems; constellations, reflecting the reach and enduring connection of satellite communications; and ghosts, evoking the silent presence of space domain awareness, just to name a few," Saltzman said at the conference .

Seven different naming categories were chosen, one for each of Space Force's mission areas:

Orbital warfare : Norse pantheon

: Norse pantheon Electromagnetic warfare : Snakes

: Snakes Cyber warfare: Mythological creatures

Navigation warfare: Sharks

Satellite communications: Constellations

Missile warning: Sentinels

Space domain awareness : Ghosts

After announcing the new naming scheme, Saltzman explained two specific names that had been chosen for specific spacecraft. The first, a communications satellite in geostationary orbit previously known as the Ultra-High Frequency Follow-On system, will now be known as as Ursa Major .

"The Big Dipper — as you all know, part of the Ursa Major constellation — famously points to Polaris , our north star, always linking us to our most important missions," Saltzman said.

An illustration of a constellation in the shape of the Space Force Delta, the official logo of the U.S. Space Force. (Image credit: US Space Force/Airman 1st Class Chauncey Glenn)

Another spacecraft operated by Space Force's 1st Space Operations Squadron (1 SOPS) used to track satellites in high orbits will now be taking a name from Norse mythology: Bifrost.

"Bifrost is a bridge between Earth and the realm of the gods," Saltzman explained, "just as the Bifrost system in low Earth orbit bridges the divide between the Earth and the higher geostationary orbit of the other 1 SOPS systems."

An illustration of a Valkyrie, a powerful being in Norse mythology that guides the souls of slain warriors to Valhalla. The U.S. Space Force will now use the names of figures from Norse myths for its orbital warfare platforms. (Image credit: US Space Force/Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)

Saltzman stressed that the new naming scheme will help the newest branch of the U.S. military establish its own identity. "These symbols conjure the character of the systems, the importance of their mission, and the identity of the Guardians who employ them," Saltzman said. The new names will serve as "a way to own the identity of our space systems as they enter the joint fight," he added.