A total lunar eclipse will turn the full moon blood red for over 3 billion people tonight

Tonight's blood moon will be the last until New Year's Eve 2028-2029. So catch it if you can!

Tonight, the full moon will slip into Earth's darkest shadow during a total lunar eclipse and create a stunning 'blood moon'. This will take place in the early hours of March 3 for skywatchers in the U.S., so make sure you set your alarm!

Lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye; no filters or special glasses are needed (unlike solar eclipses). All you need to do is make sure you find the moon at the right time, sit back, relax and enjoy the remarkable show.

Where to look

The total lunar eclipse tonight will be visible to skywatchers across North America, Australia, New Zealand and eastern Asia, weather permitting. Over 40% of the world's population will be able to see at least some of the blood moon phase, according to Time and Date .

The best views of the lunar eclipse will be from the western half of North America, Australia and the Pacific. U.S. skywatchers in eastern time zones will be able to catch the blood moon just before it sets below the western horizon, but will not be able to watch the entirety of totality.

When to look

The best time to look at the total lunar eclipse will be at 6:33 a.m. EST (1133 GMT) on March 3 during the peak of totality when the moon sits in the deepest part of Earth's shadow.

But if you have the time, it's worth getting comfortable and watching the entire eclipse, at least from the partial eclipse phase beginning around 4:50 a.m. EST (0950 GMT), when you'll be able to see Earth's shadow gradually take bigger and bigger bites out of the moon. It'll feel like you're watching the monthly phases of the moon sped up into just a few hours. Then, at 6:04 a.m. EST (1104 GMT), the moon will turn blood red as it enters the totality phase, which will last for 58 minutes according to Time and Date.

Top viewing tips for tonight

Combat the clouds: Make sure to check your local weather forecast and have a nearby backup spot if you need to change plans.

Make sure to check your local weather forecast and have a nearby backup spot if you need to change plans. Take your time: The drama of a total lunar eclipse builds slowly. Plan to watch it before, during and after totality to really appreciate the spectacle.

The drama of a total lunar eclipse builds slowly. Plan to watch it before, during and after totality to really appreciate the spectacle. Low horizon? Across the eastern U.S., the moon will set during the totality phase. Pick an observing spot with a clear view of the western horizon.

