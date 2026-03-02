On March 3, 2026 , the full Worm Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and turn a strange copper-reddish color for 58 minutes. To the naked eye, it will be a beautiful sight, with the full moon's light extinguished as a “blood moon” sits in a dark sky. However, if you want to get the maximum from this total lunar eclipse, you’ll need optics.

Through binoculars or a telescope, the view of the eclipsed moon becomes something much more affecting. You can watch the curved edge of Earth’s shadow glide slowly across the lunar surface during the partial phases, before totality sees craters, mountain ranges and maria appear drenched in the light of a thousand sunsets. These are details that only magnification can reveal.

This eclipse will be the first total lunar eclipse since September 7-8, 2025, and the last anywhere on Earth until New Year’s Eve in 2028. Sure, a deep 93% partial lunar eclipse will be a must-see on August 27, 2026, but true totality — when the entire moon is immersed in Earth’s umbral shadow — will not return to North America for nearly three years after March 2026.

On March 3, 2026, totality will last 58 minutes, but the full event — including penumbral and partial phases — will span 5 hours and 38 minutes. In North America, totality will occur early in the morning; the moon will set during totality in many eastern locations, with those in CST time zones able to watch the event shortly before moonset (5:04 a.m. – 6:02 a.m CST). Those farther west will see the event earlier, and thus higher in the sky. Wherever you watch from, try to begin watching at least 75 minutes before totality to see Earth’s shadow inch across the bright lunar disk. If you have optics on hand, the core phases of a total lunar eclipse are one of the most underrated sights in astronomy.

Total lunar eclipse: using binoculars

An astronomer observes a total eclipse of the moon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to upgrade your eclipse experience in an easy, affordable way, get a pair of binoculars. Even a basic pair will reveal details that the naked eye misses completely. During the partial phases, you’ll clearly see the curve of Earth’s shadow moving across the surface. As totality approaches and the moon dims, binoculars will reveal variations in color and texture. The moon’s maria — the vast lava-filled plains — will appear darker and more defined. Lunar mountains in the south will come into view, swathed in color. Even the reddish hue during totality demands a close-up, with binoculars allowing you to see patches of crimson, copper and even pinkish tones as the moon moves through sunlight refracted by Earth’s atmosphere.

Since the moon is relatively large and bright, almost any binoculars will do; 8x42 or 10x50 models are ideal for beginners who want an impressively large view of the moon. Such models, which offer 8x or 10x magnification and 42mm or 50mm apertures, are lightweight, relatively inexpensive and provide a wide field of view that comfortably frames the entire moon. Higher-magnification binoculars such as 12x50 or 15x70 — the latter regarded as specialist astronomy binoculars — will bring the lunar surface closer still. However, increased magnification means more handshake. It’s tough to hold heavy binoculars still enough to make use of the extra magnification, so consider buying an L-shaped tripod adapter to steady the view on any camera tripod you already own. The more expensive alternative is to get hold of image-stabilized binoculars, which electronically counteract handshake.

Total lunar eclipse: using a telescope

The colors visible in optics on the eclipsed moon will change even during totality. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to get even closer to the eclipsed moon, only a telescope will do. Refractor telescopes are generally regarded as the best for viewing planets, but since the moon is large and relatively bright — even during lunar totality — reflector telescopes also work well. You don’t need to go big. Small refractor telescopes with apertures between 70mm and 100mm are a great place to begin; they’re easy to use and will give you crisp, high-contrast views of the lunar surface. If you want to go really big, go for a 6-inch or 8-inch reflector telescope, which gathers more light and produces clearer images of even the dimmest regions of the moon during totality. Don’t worry about choosing between alt-azimuth (Alt-Az) and equatorial (EQ) mounts; since the moon is easy to find and track, the simplest manual mount will work well for eclipse viewing.

Before the eclipse begins, and during the initial (and final) penumbral phases of the eclipse — when the moon is moving through the Earth’s fuzzy outer shadow — a moon filter will reduce glare, boost contrast and make the view much more comfortable. During the partial phases and particularly during totality, the moon will darken dramatically, so there’s no need for the filter.

With a small telescope, magnifications of 50x to 100x will offer a balance between detail and brightness. Larger telescopes allow magnifications of 150x or more. Either way, as totality deepens and the moon grows dimmer, try increasing magnification and focus on some of the moon’s famous features bathed in red light, such as Tycho crater rays and the rugged Apennine Mountains.