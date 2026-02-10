10 best places to see the 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse on March 3
From dark-sky parks to remote deserts, these locations offer prime views of the March 3, 2026, blood moon.
On March 3, 2026, a total lunar eclipse will be visible across the night side of Earth, with the best views from Australia, the Pacific, and the western half of North America. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon drifts into Earth's shadow, with the only light reaching its surface filtered through Earth's atmosphere, which turns it a reddish color that earns it the nickname "blood moon."
A global event happening at the same time across the world, the epicentre is the Pacific, where the eclipse takes place overhead around midnight early on March 3. To the west (Australia), it occurs late on March 3, and to the east (North America), it occurs early on March 3.
You don't need a dark sky to watch a total lunar eclipse — but it helps. The event stars as a full moon bleaching the night sky, making all but the brightest stars hard to see. However, by the time totality begins, the night sky will have darkened so much that it's possible to see not just stars, but faint clusters and the Milky Way — just as you might experience during a new moon. So while using a light pollution map or the Dark Sky Place finder isn't strictly necessary, it will bring an extra dimension to the experience.
The best places to watch the eclipse will be those with clear skies. Weather forecasts can only be relied upon about three days out, but you can stack the odds by studying a potential location's historical climate data for average cloud cover. That's what we've done here, using Eclipsophile.com — which specialises in global cloud cover data for solar and lunar eclipses — to select locations most likely to have a clear sky, which in March, may be a challenge. All times and cloud statistics come from Time and Date.
Here are 10 spectacular viewing locations for this rare celestial event, which won't be repeated anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.
1. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, U.S.
Time of totality: 04:04-05:02 MST on March 3, 2026.
Chance of clouds: