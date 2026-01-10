Moon fever hits DC as Artemis 2 rocket 'candle' lights up Washington Monument just 1 month before launch (photos)

Images depicting NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket are projected onto the Washington Monument as part of an event to kick off the nation's 250th birthday year, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. capital was just moonstruck — or at least, the Washington Monument was.

An image of NASA's iconic Saturn V rocket was projected onto the monument at night between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5. That latter date is just a month out from the possible launch of the Artemis 2 round-the-moon mission with four astronauts, which is scheduled to lift off as soon as Feb. 6.

Artemis 2 will mark the crewed debut of NASA's huge Space Launch System rocket, and it will be first mission to send people to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

"Freedom 250 is ringing in the New Year by illuminating the story of America, including reaching for the stars, and highlighting our achievements in space, on the Washington Monument," NASA officials wrote about the light show, which featured other imagery as well, on X on Dec. 31.

Freedom 250 is the organization responsible for marking the 250th anniversary of the approval of the Declaration of Independence, an event popularly celebrated as the beginning of the United States. The declaration, which passed the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, stated that 13 British colonies in North America would separate from Great Britain and form a United States of America with independent powers of commerce and state, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica .

The projection show was accompanied by a fireworks display to celebrate New Year's Eve. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Artemis 2 includes NASA commander Reid Wiseman , NASA pilot Victor Glover (who will become the first Black person to leave low Earth orbit), NASA mission specialist Christina Koch (the first woman to do the same) and Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen (the first non-American). It follows on from Artemis 1 , an uncrewed flight to lunar orbit in late 2022 that tested the SLS as well as the Orion spacecraft that the astronauts will pilot on Artemis 2.

Provided Artemis 2's 10-day mission goes as planned, the follow-up will be the first crewed moon landing in more than five decades with Artemis 3 , later in the 2020s. NASA is positioning Artemis as part of a larger push for moon settlement, including the establishment of long-term bases, resource mining and the use of nuclear reactors . From there, the agency hopes to eventually land astronauts on Mars.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NASA is implementing the Artemis program with the help of a number of international and private-industry partners. For example, Hansen's seat on Artemis 2 came principally due to his nation's planned provision of the Canadarm3 robotic arm for the Gateway lunar space station .

Will the Artemis 3 mission be the next successful moon landing? (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The United States is also spearheading an initiative called the Artemis Accords , which seeks to establish a set of norms for safe, sustainable and peaceful space exploration. More than 50 other nations have signed the accords to date.

The Saturn V rocket is projected onto the Washington Monument. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)