Artemis 2 moon rocket gets 'America 250' paint job | Space photo of the day for Dec. 23, 2025

A view from inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida shows preparations underway for the upcoming Artemis 2 mission, including a paint job.

NASA's Artemis program represents the most ambitious human spaceflight effort since Apollo , aiming not only to return astronauts to the moon but also to establish a long-term presence that will pave the way for crewed Mars exploration .

The hardware that will fly the astronauts moonward includes two 177-foot-tall (54 meters) twin boosters that are the backbone of the giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's launch power. Recently, the two boosters that will fly on the Artemis 2 mission had an "America 250" emblem painted on their sides , in honor of the upcoming. 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

What is it?

Artemis 2 , scheduled to launch in early 2026, will be the first crewed mission of the program. Over a 10-day journey, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman , Victor Glover and Christina Koch , along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen , will travel around the moon and return to Earth. Their mission will test Artemis systems, procedures and spacecraft in preparation for future lunar landings.

Artemis 2 relies on two key vehicles: SLS, which is NASA's most powerful rocket to date, and the Orion spacecraft , designed to carry astronauts safely beyond low Earth orbit . Inside NASA's iconic Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, these elements come together through a massive, carefully choreographed preparation effort.

Where is it?

The image was taken from inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at KSC.

The twin Artemis 2 boosters are on either side of NASA's powerful rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS). (Image credit: NASA/Frank Michaux)

Why is it amazing?

For Artemis 2, the "America 250" represents NASA's celebration of the anniversary under the theme "Spirit of Innovation." Just as the U.S. was founded on bold ideas and transformative thinking, Artemis 2 embodies a new era of exploration that looks outward, to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Seeing the emblem on the boosters connects technological progress with national heritage, according to NASA. It serves as a reminder that spaceflight, for all its complexity, is also a cultural project, one that captures imagination, inspires generations and reflects shared aspirations.

