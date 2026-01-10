ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: SpaceX readies Dragon spacecraft for Crew-11 return to Earth

Refresh

Get notified of updates

SpaceX prepares for Crew-11 medical evacuation (Image credit: NASA) SpaceX says it's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station is ready to return its four Crew-11 astronauts home in an unprecedented medical evacuation on Jan. 14 and 15. "Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted t undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14," SpaceX wrote in a mission update on X late yesterday. Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted to undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14 https://t.co/L6ThXkTHbaJanuary 10, 2026 The SpaceX statement came on the heels of NASA's announcement that the Crew-11 astronauts were scheduled to undock from the space station on Jan. 14 and splashdown off the coast of California early on Jan. 15. Splashdown is now set for 3:40 a.m. EST (0740 GMT) on Thursday, Jan. 15, NASA officials said. The Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft will return NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke to Earth alongside Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov. NASA decided to evacuate the crew, which make up four of the seven astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, on Jan. 8 after an apparently serious medical concern arose with one of the four Crew-11 astronauts. The astronaut is stable, but NASA officials opted for a "controlled medical evacuation" in order to provide astronaut better treatment on the ground, NASA chief Jared Isaacman has said. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

NASA planning on Jan. 15 return of Crew-11 astronauts Crew-11 astronauts will undock from the dorsal port of the ISS Harmony module aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour on Jan. 14. (Image credit: NASA) NASA is targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 for the early departure of the Crew-11 astronauts after an undisclosed medical incident aboard the International Space Station . The crew will deorbit aboard Endeavour, with splashdown expected early Jan. 15, off the coast of California, "depending on weather and recovery conditions," according to a post from the space station's account on X. .@NASA and @SpaceX target undocking Crew-11 from the International Space Station no earlier than 5pm ET on Jan. 14, with splashdown off California targeted for early Jan. 15 depending on weather and recovery conditions. https://t.co/Y89iIj3jEYJanuary 10, 2026 Josh Dinner Spaceflight Staff Writer

Hey, Space Fans, NASA continues to study the return options for the four Crew-11 astronauts and we are awaiting the agency's next update on its landing plans, though it does appear that the medical evacuation of the crew from the International Space Station is not imminent for Saturday. If that changes, we'll definitely post an update here. In the meantime, we'll pause our updates for the day and join you again on Saturday when we anticipate the next update on NASA's plans to return the Crew-11 astronauts to Earth. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Crew-11 tests suits, begins packing for medical evac The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-11 mission on the International Space Station don't have a landing date yet for their medical evacuation from due to a medical concern with one of the crew, but they're already preparing to leave, NASA says. "No departure date has been announced, though the crew has begun checking the fit and operability of their Dragon pressure suits," NASA wrote in update today . "Fit verification is necessary because the spine lengthens and body fluids shift toward the head in microgravity, affecting torso and limb dimensions. The quartet also tested the suits' audio and video communication systems." (Image credit: NASA) The Dragon pressure suits are the same black and white SpaceX spacesuits worn by Crew-11 astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platanov during their launch in August 2025. Cardman will command the Dragon flight home with Fincke as pilot. Kimuya and Platanov will serve as mission specialists. The astronauts have also begun packing for their trip home. "The foursome began collecting their personal items and packing them for stowage aboard the spacecraft," NASA wrote in the update. Cardman spent time today flushing water from and powerfing down two NASA spacesuits on the ISS. She and Fincke were supposed to use the suits during a spacewalk on Jan. 8 and another one next week. Both spacewalks werte canceled due to the medical issue with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Yui and Platanov spent time on final science experiments of their mission, including one by Platanov studying how the inner lining of blood vessels work to keep blood flowing in space, in order to avoid the formation of blood clots. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Astronaut medical issue not an injury, NASA says As we await updates from NASA on when it will perform the medical evacuation of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station, there are some details we can glean of the nature of the medical issue concerning one of the astronauts.



You can read our look back at medical issues in space here by Josh Dinner. Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief medical officer, has said the medical issue is not an injury to the astronaut afflicted, but rather something related to the prolonged exposure to weighlessness by astronauts living and working on the International Space Station. "It's mostly having a medical issue in the difficult areas of microgravity and the suite of hardware that we operate in," Polk said. NASA officials have also said the issue was not connected with the Crew-11 astronauts' work at the time to prepare for a planned spacewalk scheduled for Jan. 8, which was subsequently cancelled.



The months-long missions on the ISS can have lasting effects on the human body, forcing astronauts to readapt to live on Earth when they return, including rebuilding the muscle mass and bone density lost in space. At least one astronaut suffered a blood clot in orbit due to deep vein thrombisis at the two-month mark of a planned six-month mission. Physicians on Earth were able to devise a treatment for the astronaut to implement in space to address the issue and complete the mission's full duration.

Not NASA's first medical issue in space NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is pictured attached to the outside of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Oct. 10, 2017. In August 2020, Vande Hei and Japanese crewmate Akihiko Hoshide had their EVA called off due to a "minor medical issue." (Image credit: NASA) While NASA's current astronaut medical issue on the International Space Station has led to the first-ever planned medical evacuation of a crew from the orbiting lab, it is far from the first time the space agency has had to deal with a medical concern in orbit. Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief medical officer, told reporters late Thursday that medical issues we find common on Earth - like a toothache or other mild malady - are the same sort of things that have historically occurred with astronauts. The specific nature of the current issue, and the astronaut who experienced it, are being withheld for privacy reasons, he added. Still, there is a record of medical concerns on the ISS, including ones that led to delays for spacewalks or other tasks. In August 2020, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and his crewmate Akhiko Hoshide had their planned spacewalk called off days before the event due to a minor medical issue that remained undisclosed. And in 2008, European Space Agency astronaut Hans Schlegel was replaced on his ISS spacwalk by NASA astronaut Stanley Love due to a medical concern. Here's a look at those astronaut medical issues and others from the history of human spaceflight by our writer Josh Dinner. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Former astronauts weigh-in on ISS situation Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) Former Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield posted his thoughts regarding NASA's recent decision to fly Crew-11 astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) back to Earth due to an ongoing medical issue. "Big decision by NASA leadership, with multiple domino impacts on operations, but I’m glad to see, as always, crew health and safety come first," Hadfield wrote on X . Normally, NASA overlaps incoming and outgoing crews aboard the ISS, but with the possibility of evacuating Crew-11 before Crew-12's arrival, Hadfield voiced confidence. "The Station will be more vulnerable until the replacement crew of 4 can launch, but we have deep experience running the place with just 3 astronauts for a while," he wrote. Former NASA astronaut Ed Lu also weighed in on X . "The afflicted space station astronaut ... is almost certainly feeling they have let down the crew. We were trained to get the mission done. But I do trust NASA to do the right thing here." It's still unclear when exactly Crew-11 will depart the station, or when and if NASA will determine an earlier launch date for Crew-12. For the first time in the 25-year history of the International Space Station, we’ve had a serious enough medical emergency in space to bring a crew home early. Big decision by @nasa leadership, with multiple domino impacts on operations, but I’m glad to see, as always, crew… pic.twitter.com/p3ObJh497DJanuary 8, 2026 Josh Dinner Spaceflight Staff Writer

ISS astronaut evacuation won't affect Artemis 2 moon launch NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman discusses the astronaut medical evacuation plan with reporters at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 8, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) NASA's plan to rturn the four Crew-11 astronauts home early from the International Space Station and accelerate the launch of their replacement team, Crew-12, from Florida should not impact the agency's plans to also launch another crew of astronauts to the moon in February. NASA chief Jared Isaacman said Thursday that NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which will launch four astronauts around the moon, will remain on track to launch in early February . The mission will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX will also launch the Crew-12 astronauts. The Crew-11 astronauts will also have to splashdown off the Florida coast before then. "These would be totally separate campaigns at this point," Isaacman said during a Jan. 8 press conference to provide an update on NASA's decision to end Crew-11 early. "There's no reason to believe at this point in time that there'd be any overlap that we have to deconflict for." You can read the full story here by Staff Writer Josh Dinner.

NASA prepares to return 4 astronauts home early NASA is drawing up plans today to return four Crew-11 astronauts to Earth from the International Space Station earlier than planned due to a medical concern with one of the space travelers . We will have the latest updates as events unfold here. The Crew-11 astronauts are NASA's Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Japan's Kimuya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov. NASA officials canceled a planned Jan. 8 spacewalk by Fincke and Cardman due to the medical concern, but the agency has not said which of the four astronauts suffered the medical issue out of privacy concerns. The astronaut who suffered the medical issue is in a stable condition, but NASA does want to return them to Earth where they can receive treatment with better care than the conditions on the ISS allow. The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 on the International Space Station. Clockwise from top left are: NASA's Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Russia's Oleg Platonov and Japan's Kimiya Yui. (Image credit: NASA) NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced his decision to bring the Crew-11 astronauts home early on their SpaceX Dragon capsule on Thursday (Jan. 8). The agency is now drawing up plans to both undock the Crew-11 Dragon and splashdown off the Florida coast early, while also accelerating the planned launch of a replacement crew on the SpaceX Crew-12 mission.



The departure of the Crew-11 astronauts will leave NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, on their own on the ISS. Crew-11 launched to the ISS in August 2025, with Williams and crew launching on a Soyuz rocket in November.



Watch this space for more updates on this developing story. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief