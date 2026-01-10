Jump to:

ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: SpaceX readies Dragon spacecraft for Crew-11 return to Earth

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026: Updates on NASA's astronaut medical evacuation from the International Space Station.

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission pose for a photo during a training session for their upcoming trip to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. From left: Oleg Platonov, Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Kimiya Yui. Credit: SpaceX
(Image: © SpaceX)
NASA will return four astronauts to Earth early from the International Space Station due to a medical concern with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Here's the latest news.

Latest news on ISS astronaut medical evacuation.

SpaceX prepares for Crew-11 medical evacuation

An illustration of the ISS with docked ships labeled.

(Image credit: NASA)

SpaceX says it's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station is ready to return its four Crew-11 astronauts home in an unprecedented medical evacuation on Jan. 14 and 15.

"Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted t undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14," SpaceX wrote in a mission update on X late yesterday.

The SpaceX statement came on the heels of NASA's announcement that the Crew-11 astronauts were scheduled to undock from the space station on Jan. 14 and splashdown off the coast of California early on Jan. 15.

Splashdown is now set for 3:40 a.m. EST (0740 GMT) on Thursday, Jan. 15, NASA officials said.

The Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft will return NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke to Earth alongside Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov.

NASA decided to evacuate the crew, which make up four of the seven astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, on Jan. 8 after an apparently serious medical concern arose with one of the four Crew-11 astronauts. The astronaut is stable, but NASA officials opted for a "controlled medical evacuation" in order to provide astronaut better treatment on the ground, NASA chief Jared Isaacman has said.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

NASA planning on Jan. 15 return of Crew-11 astronauts

An illustration of the ISS with docked ships labeled.

Crew-11 astronauts will undock from the dorsal port of the ISS Harmony module aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour on Jan. 14. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA is targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 for the early departure of the Crew-11 astronauts after an undisclosed medical incident aboard the International Space Station.

The crew will deorbit aboard Endeavour, with splashdown expected early Jan. 15, off the coast of California, "depending on weather and recovery conditions," according to a post from the space station's account on X.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner

Next Crew-11 landing update tomorrow

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

Crew-11 tests suits, begins packing for medical evac

four astronauts in white spacesuit recline inside a white spacecraft cabin

(Image credit: NASA)

The Dragon pressure suits are the same black and white SpaceX spacesuits worn by Crew-11 astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platanov during their launch in August 2025. Cardman will command the Dragon flight home with Fincke as pilot. Kimuya and Platanov will serve as mission specialists.

The astronauts have also begun packing for their trip home.

"The foursome began collecting their personal items and packing them for stowage aboard the spacecraft," NASA wrote in the update.

Cardman spent time today flushing water from and powerfing down two NASA spacesuits on the ISS. She and Fincke were supposed to use the suits during a spacewalk on Jan. 8 and another one next week. Both spacewalks werte canceled due to the medical issue with one of the Crew-11 astronauts.

Yui and Platanov spent time on final science experiments of their mission, including one by Platanov studying how the inner lining of blood vessels work to keep blood flowing in space, in order to avoid the formation of blood clots.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

Astronaut medical issue not an injury, NASA says

Not NASA's first medical issue in space

An astronaut in a white space suit faces toward the bottom of the image amidst a series of space equipment floating above Earth.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is pictured attached to the outside of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Oct. 10, 2017. In August 2020, Vande Hei and Japanese crewmate Akihiko Hoshide had their EVA called off due to a "minor medical issue." (Image credit: NASA)

While NASA's current astronaut medical issue on the International Space Station has led to the first-ever planned medical evacuation of a crew from the orbiting lab, it is far from the first time the space agency has had to deal with a medical concern in orbit.

Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief medical officer, told reporters late Thursday that medical issues we find common on Earth - like a toothache or other mild malady - are the same sort of things that have historically occurred with astronauts. The specific nature of the current issue, and the astronaut who experienced it, are being withheld for privacy reasons, he added.

Still, there is a record of medical concerns on the ISS, including ones that led to delays for spacewalks or other tasks.

In August 2020, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and his crewmate Akhiko Hoshide had their planned spacewalk called off days before the event due to a minor medical issue that remained undisclosed. And in 2008, European Space Agency astronaut Hans Schlegel was replaced on his ISS spacwalk by NASA astronaut Stanley Love due to a medical concern.

Here's a look at those astronaut medical issues and others from the history of human spaceflight by our writer Josh Dinner.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

Former astronauts weigh-in on ISS situation

an astronaut with a guitar on the International Space Station

Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA)

Former Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield posted his thoughts regarding NASA's recent decision to fly Crew-11 astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) back to Earth due to an ongoing medical issue.

"Big decision by NASA leadership, with multiple domino impacts on operations, but I’m glad to see, as always, crew health and safety come first," Hadfield wrote on X.

Normally, NASA overlaps incoming and outgoing crews aboard the ISS, but with the possibility of evacuating Crew-11 before Crew-12's arrival, Hadfield voiced confidence. "The Station will be more vulnerable until the replacement crew of 4 can launch, but we have deep experience running the place with just 3 astronauts for a while," he wrote.

Former NASA astronaut Ed Lu also weighed in on X. "The afflicted space station astronaut ... is almost certainly feeling they have let down the crew. We were trained to get the mission done. But I do trust NASA to do the right thing here."

It's still unclear when exactly Crew-11 will depart the station, or when and if NASA will determine an earlier launch date for Crew-12.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner

ISS astronaut evacuation won't affect Artemis 2 moon launch

a man in a dark suit speaks at a lectern in front of an image of earth on a large screen behind him

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman discusses the astronaut medical evacuation plan with reporters at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 8, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

NASA's plan to rturn the four Crew-11 astronauts home early from the International Space Station and accelerate the launch of their replacement team, Crew-12, from Florida should not impact the agency's plans to also launch another crew of astronauts to the moon in February.

NASA chief Jared Isaacman said Thursday that NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which will launch four astronauts around the moon, will remain on track to launch in early February. The mission will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX will also launch the Crew-12 astronauts. The Crew-11 astronauts will also have to splashdown off the Florida coast before then.

"These would be totally separate campaigns at this point," Isaacman said during a Jan. 8 press conference to provide an update on NASA's decision to end Crew-11 early. "There's no reason to believe at this point in time that there'd be any overlap that we have to deconflict for."

You can read the full story here by Staff Writer Josh Dinner.

NASA prepares to return 4 astronauts home early

The crew of NASA&amp;rsquo;s SpaceX Crew-11 on the International Space Station. Clockwise from top left are: NASA&#039;s Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Russia&#039;s Oleg Platonov and Japan&#039;s Kimiya Yui.

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 on the International Space Station. Clockwise from top left are: NASA's Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Russia's Oleg Platonov and Japan's Kimiya Yui. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced his decision to bring the Crew-11 astronauts home early on their SpaceX Dragon capsule on Thursday (Jan. 8). The agency is now drawing up plans to both undock the Crew-11 Dragon and splashdown off the Florida coast early, while also accelerating the planned launch of a replacement crew on the SpaceX Crew-12 mission.

The departure of the Crew-11 astronauts will leave NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, on their own on the ISS. Crew-11 launched to the ISS in August 2025, with Williams and crew launching on a Soyuz rocket in November.

Watch this space for more updates on this developing story.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

