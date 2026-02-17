The Artemis 1 moon mission had a heat shield issue. Here’s why NASA doesn’t think it will happen again on Artemis 2

During its high-speed return from the moon, the thermal protection system of Orion's crew module must endure blistering temperatures to keep crew members safe. Measuring 16.5 feet (5 meters) in diameter, Orion's heat shield is the largest of its kind developed for missions carrying astronauts.

The high-speed, safe return to Earth of the Artemis 2 moon crew depends on the thermal protection system of the mission's Orion's crew module. It must endure blistering temperatures to keep crew members safe.

However, following the uncrewed Artemis 1 lunar flight test in late 2022, it was found that ablative thermal protective material had unexpectedly chipped away from Orion's heat shield during its plunge through Earth's atmosphere .

Despite that hiccup, the Artemis 1 mission was successful, making an ocean splashdown under parachutes on Dec. 11, 2022, following nearly 26 days of flight.

The heat shield for NASA's Orion crew capsule is very large but of a traditional design. It features an ablative material called Avcoat. (Image credit: NASA/Isaac Watson)

Cause of the issue

In a post-flight analysis of the Artemis 1 heat shield, NASA identified more than 100 locations where ablative thermal protective material was liberated during Orion's speedy reentry.

NASA, along with contractors and an independent review team, launched an investigation to establish the technical cause of the issue. An analysis was done, including over 100 tests at unique facilities across the country.

The finding: Orion's heat shield did not allow for enough of the gases generated inside a material called Avcoat to escape. This permitted pressure to build up and cracking to occur, causing some charred material to break off in several locations, NASA reported.

(Image credit: NASA Office of Inspector General)

Beat the heat

Engineers at Lockheed Martin — the main contractor for Orion — built Orion's heat shield and thermal protection system. Measuring 16.5 feet (5 meters) in diameter, Orion's beat-the-heat shield is the largest of its kind developed for missions carrying astronauts.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Orion's ablative material, Avcoat, was also used on NASA's Apollo moon missions. However, the building process has changed since then, according to Lockheed Martin.

"Instead of having workers fill 300,000 honeycomb cells one by one with ablative material, then heat-cure the material and machine it to the proper shape, the team now manufactures Avcoat blocks — just fewer than 200 — that are pre-machined to fit into their positions and bonded in place on the heat shield's carbon fiber skin," the aerospace firm's website explains . This process is a timesaver, the company has said.

A key factor

During Orion's Artemis 1 reentry, the craft used what's called a skip guidance entry technique.