The Artemis 1 moon mission had a heat shield issue. Here’s why NASA doesn’t think it will happen again on Artemis 2
"We support NASA's decision to fly the Artemis 2 mission with its current heat shield and are committed to seeing Orion safely launch and return on its historic mission to the moon with crew onboard."
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
The high-speed, safe return to Earth of the Artemis 2 moon crew depends on the thermal protection system of the mission's Orion's crew module. It must endure blistering temperatures to keep crew members safe.
However, following the uncrewed Artemis 1 lunar flight test in late 2022, it was found that ablative thermal protective material had unexpectedly chipped away from Orion's heat shield during its plunge through Earth's atmosphere.
Despite that hiccup, the Artemis 1 mission was successful, making an ocean splashdown under parachutes on Dec. 11, 2022, following nearly 26 days of flight.
Cause of the issue
In a post-flight analysis of the Artemis 1 heat shield, NASA identified more than 100 locations where ablative thermal protective material was liberated during Orion's speedy reentry.
NASA, along with contractors and an independent review team, launched an investigation to establish the technical cause of the issue. An analysis was done, including over 100 tests at unique facilities across the country.
The finding: Orion's heat shield did not allow for enough of the gases generated inside a material called Avcoat to escape. This permitted pressure to build up and cracking to occur, causing some charred material to break off in several locations, NASA reported.
Beat the heat
Engineers at Lockheed Martin — the main contractor for Orion — built Orion's heat shield and thermal protection system. Measuring 16.5 feet (5 meters) in diameter, Orion's beat-the-heat shield is the largest of its kind developed for missions carrying astronauts.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Orion's ablative material, Avcoat, was also used on NASA's Apollo moon missions. However, the building process has changed since then, according to Lockheed Martin.
"Instead of having workers fill 300,000 honeycomb cells one by one with ablative material, then heat-cure the material and machine it to the proper shape, the team now manufactures Avcoat blocks — just fewer than 200 — that are pre-machined to fit into their positions and bonded in place on the heat shield's carbon fiber skin," the aerospace firm's website explains. This process is a timesaver, the company has said.
A key factor
During Orion's Artemis 1 reentry, the craft used what's called a skip guidance entry technique.