'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise stranded on a... well, a strange new world (video)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 just wrapped up, but we won't have long to wait for more Enterprise adventures as Paramount just dropped the first full "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 trailer at New York Comic Con.

This clip from the upcoming season 4 premiere episode finds the Enterprise crew observing a spectacular cosmic storm. When they receive an SOS message from a starship distress buoy inside that fiery interstellar maelstrom, Pike and his crew plunge directly into the churning plasma only to become marooned and drained of Iridium within a warp field. Their only hope of survival is to locate a high-grade source of the essential element to repair their ailing vessel.

"Well, Number One, you wanted a mission on a strange new world? Looks like you got one," Pike tells his loyal second in command (he said the line!) as they discover a nearby planet that just might save them.

Celia Rose Gooding stars as Lt. Uhura in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Image credit: Paramount)

As a spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" created by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers , "Strange New Worlds" is a return to the classic "planet of the week" episodic formula seen in "Star Trek: The Original Series," with some amusing gimmicky genre episodes tossed in for variety and good old-fashioned fun.

Season 3's talent roster included Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’An Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), and Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga).

Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) co-stars in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Image credit: Paramount)

We also saw some returning stars in the wider lineup, including Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), Melanie Scrofano (Marie Batel), Martin Quinn (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Carol Kane (Pelia), alongside newcomer Cillian O’Sullivan (Dr. Roger Korby).

Despite the clip being named a "first peek," that's not entirely accurate — fans were gifted a hilarious look at Season 4 this past summer at San Diego Comic Con when an all-puppet episode was teased starring a felt and cloth version of Captain Christopher Pike.

Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 arrives sometime in 2026.

