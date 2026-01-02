'Star Trek' warps into 2026 with epic 'Space For Everybody' Rose Parade float

Actors Tig Notaro (right), Rebecca Romijn (second from right), George Takei (center) and Karim Diane (left) ride on the Star Trek 60 float "Space for Everybody" with a recreation of the USS Enterprise in the rain during the 137th Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2026.

2026 is a special year for creator Gene Roddenberry's iconic "Wagon Train To The Stars" sci-fi franchise as it celebrates its 60th anniversary seeking out new life and new civilizations!

Those of you who woke up early yesterday for New Year's Day after a night of champagne and fireworks to watch the 137th annual Tournament of Roses Parade in person, online, or on TV might have spotted Paramount's " Star Trek " 60th Anniversary float cruising along down rainy Colorado Boulevard amid the colorful flow of equestrian units and marching bands.

Actors from four different Star Trek series give the Vulcan salute on the bridge of the Star Trek float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. From left are: Rebecca Romjin of Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Karim Diane of Starfleet Academy, George Takei of Star Trek: The Original Series and Tig Notaro of Star Trek: Discovery. (Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer/Getty Images)

Paramount+ Essential (ads): $5.99 /mo

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (no ads): $11.99 /mo Star Trek:'s next series, Starfleet Academy, will be available to watch on Paramount+. You can also watch almost every other Star Trek show and movie on there, too, while you wait.

In addition to reminding fans of "Star Trek's" big birthday bash this coming fall, the fantastic float designed by artist John Ramirez and constructed by Artistic Entertainment Services (AES) also served to herald " Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ," which premieres Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

Christened as "Star Trek 60: Space For Everybody," this aromatic Rose Parade creation was blanketed in flowers, seaweed, lettuce seeds, and white coconut lovingly applied by more than 100 "Star Trek" volunteers. It featured a partial starship bridge, a pair of transporters, San Francisco's Golden Gate, orbiting worlds, and the majestic USS Enterprise hovering above it all. Riding aboard the float and demonstrating their finest parade waves were "The Original Series'" George Takei, " Strange New Worlds '" Rebecca Romijn, and "Starfleet Academy's" Karim Diané and Tig Notaro (who also appears in " Star Trek: Discovery ").

Artist John Ramirez' concept art for the "Star Trek 60" parade float (Image credit: Paramount/AES)

Here's Paramount's official description:

"As the year of 2026 marks a historic chapter for Star Trek, highlighting the legendary franchise's milestone of six decades, the anniversary emphasizes “Space for Everybody,” extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that Star Trek aspires to — a future of HOPE , a future of EXPLORATION and a future where we rise to the challenge to BE BOLD.

"From back to front, the float features the iconic starship U.S.S. Enterprise rising above an array of Star Trek planets . Local Los Angeles landmark Vasquez Rocks feature prominently at the back of the float, paying homage to its role as a frequent Star Trek filming location, with interactive transporters adorning the center of the float.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In honor of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy , their campus also rises above the float as the newest addition to both the Star Trek universe and the classic San Francisco cityscape. The side of the float boasts the Star Trek 60 logo in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary, while front and center is the renowned bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, where Star Trek actors will be stationed for the parade."

A Starfleet cadet is ready to beam up in the Star Trek 60th anniversary float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1, 2026. (Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe, but apparently this was also the first time that any "Star Trek" cast members had been seen riding on a Rose Parade Float. And in a bit of parade magic, the creatives at AES also crafted the float with a pair of transporter pods made from golden red millet and blue statice that simulated sci-fi tech using a set of twins dressed in red Starfleet uniforms.

Stay tuned all year for more news on "Star Trek's" 60th anniversary!