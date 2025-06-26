Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Release date, cast & how to watch Paramount+'s summer sci-fi series

There's nothing more comforting for fans of a cherished sci-fi TV series than knowing another season (plus a fifth and final season) is being filmed even before the latest one is released, and such it is with Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

This well-received spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" created by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers returns for its third season on July 17, and we've compiled all the pertinent data on the cast, crew, plot, episode titles, and fun hints of intriguing things to come.

With the 60th anniversary of Gene Roddenberry's "Wagon Train to the Stars" approaching next year, now is the ideal time to climb aboard the enlightening and inspiring franchise with the imminent arrival of Strange New Worlds Season 3.

When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 release?

A scene from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 (Image credit: Paramount)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 kicks off with a double-episode premiere on July 17, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Forthcoming episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will land weekly each Thursday after that, with the season finale warping into your living rooms on September 11. 2025.

How to watch Strange New Worlds Season 3

"Star Trek" Strange New Worlds" Season 3 promises to be the wildest yet. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan.

Not signed up yet? We’ve got you covered with links to help get you up and running.

The acclaimed sci-fi series will also be available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe, starting on August 4, 2025.

How many episodes are in Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Like the previous two seasons, the latest batch of Strange New Worlds cosmic adventures will contain 10 episodes.

Paramount+ released all chapter titles on June 5, which you can read below:

All ten official episode titles for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 (Image credit: Paramount+)

Riffling through these titles for possible clues, we see that the first episode, "Hegemony, Part II," will obviously pick up right after the Gorn-centric cliffhanger of the Season 2 finale, "Hegemony." "Wedding Bell Blues," "A Space Adventure Hour," and "What Is Starfleet?" are quite possibly three of the lighter-themed genre-hopping episodes.

"The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail" is most definitely a Spock-aligned episode, as that's the name of Spock's childhood alien pet seen in "Star Trek: The Animated Series." "Four-And-A-Half Vulcans" is absolutely the chapter teased last year at Comic-Con, where Pike and some of the crew temporarily morph into pointy-eared Vulcans.

What is the plot for Strange New Worlds Season 3?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

"In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve.

An exciting twist on classic 'Star Trek,' Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other 'Star Trek.'”

Who’s in the cast of Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Captain Pike and his crew are back for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 (Image credit: Paramount+)

Strange New Worlds S3's impressive ensemble cast includes Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’An Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga).

Recurring co-stars for this freshly concocted season are expected to be Paul Wesley as (James T. Kirk), Melanie Scrofano (Marie Batel), Martin Quinn (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Carol Kane (Pelia).

Making their debut is Season 3 are Rhys Darby (in a surprise role said to be a legacy character like Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Trelane, or Cyrano Jones), Patton Oswalt (Vulcan Security Officer), Cillian O’Sullivan (Dr. Roger Korby), and Mynor Luken (Beto Ortegas).

Are there any trailers for Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Indeed there are! Each breathtaking sneak peek and promo has ramped up the intense outer space combat, provided titillating teases of gimmicky themed episodes, a tapestry of emotional moments, and exhibited an evolved sense of extended family that is part of the heart and soul of the series.

From the initial first look from San Diego Comic-Con in July of 2024, to the first teaser dropped back in April of 2025, and finally the full trailer that was just delivered on June 7, the ad campaign has been brilliant.

Who are the producers, directors, and showrunners for Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Strange New Worlds Season 3 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment for Paramount+.

It's executive produced and created by that polished pair of professional showrunners, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

Announced episode directors include Chris Fisher, Jordan Canning, Valerie Weiss, Jonathan Frakes, Dan Liu, Sharon Lewis, Andrew Coutts, and Maja Vrvilo.