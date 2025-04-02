'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser trailer promises more gimmicky hijinks in the final frontier (video)

Technically, this isn't the first footage shown by Paramount+ for the third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
That label goes to a fun San Diego Comic-Con scene of Pike and crew physically transforming into Vulcans that we shared with you back in July of last year.
But this latest sneak peek at the "Discovery" spin-off series hints at new genre-bending installments being given a certain "Star Trek" twist that include a candy-colored retro-style romp, a cheesy romantic comedy, a "Clue"-like '70s-set murder mystery and a straight-laced documentary-based episode.
Paramount+'s titillating new teaser offers further evidence of gimmicky themed episodes coming in Season 3.
"Strange New Worlds" has certainly done gimmicks before — take Season 2’s fantasy chapter, "The Elysian Kingdom," for example. Or the Season 1 animated crossover with "Lower Decks" called "Those Old Scientists," or Season 2's singing and dancing extravaganza titled "Subspace Rhapsody."
Some fans have grumbled about such efforts, citing an excess of campiness and not enough traditional planet-of-the-week material. But we're happy with the risk-taking creativity on display!
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" S3 seems determined to cement its place in "Star Trek" history by forging its own bright path with an entertaining balance of 10 new space tales.
Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 lands sometime this summer.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
