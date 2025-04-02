'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser trailer promises more gimmicky hijinks in the final frontier (video)

News
By published

Paramount+ will serve up a balanced blast of silly and serious sci-fi stories.

Technically, this isn't the first footage shown by Paramount+ for the third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

That label goes to a fun San Diego Comic-Con scene of Pike and crew physically transforming into Vulcans that we shared with you back in July of last year.

But this latest sneak peek at the "Discovery" spin-off series hints at new genre-bending installments being given a certain "Star Trek" twist that include a candy-colored retro-style romp, a cheesy romantic comedy, a "Clue"-like '70s-set murder mystery and a straight-laced documentary-based episode.

A lizard-like alien opens its toothy mouth while being fired upon

The Gorn returns in Season 3 to balance out the "Strange New Worlds" goofiness. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount+'s titillating new teaser offers further evidence of gimmicky themed episodes coming in Season 3.

Related: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Pike and crew go full Vulcan in first Season 3 clip (video)

"Strange New Worlds" has certainly done gimmicks before — take Season 2’s fantasy chapter, "The Elysian Kingdom," for example. Or the Season 1 animated crossover with "Lower Decks" called "Those Old Scientists," or Season 2's singing and dancing extravaganza titled "Subspace Rhapsody."

Some fans have grumbled about such efforts, citing an excess of campiness and not enough traditional planet-of-the-week material. But we're happy with the risk-taking creativity on display!

Related stories:

'Star Trek:' History & effect on space technology

Star Trek movies in order: Chronological and release

Legacy Effects wizard J. Alan Scott on creating the Gorn for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (exclusive)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" S3 seems determined to cement its place in "Star Trek" history by forging its own bright path with an entertaining balance of 10 new space tales.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 lands sometime this summer.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
An astronaut wearing a spacesuit and helmet on Mars

'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65
Pitch Black (2000)

25 years on, Vin Diesel's 'Pitch Black' still outshines every other Riddick film — and we think we know why
ULA delivers the 27-satellite Kuiper 1 payload to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9

See more latest
Most Popular
ULA delivers the 27-satellite Kuiper 1 payload to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Atlas V rocket will launch Amazon's 1st big batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on April 9
An astronaut wearing a spacesuit and helmet on Mars
'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65
Pitch Black (2000)
25 years on, Vin Diesel's 'Pitch Black' still outshines every other Riddick film — and we think we know why
a view of deep space including dozens of tiny colorful swirling galaxies. inset on the right are two zoomed-in images of a blurry bright dot
Remember that asteroid everyone was worried about 2 months ago? The JWST just got a clear view of it
Artist&#039;s illustration of the landing of the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin mission on Mars.
Europe's life-hunting ExoMars rover gets new landing platform to replace canceled Russian craft
Star Wars Tales of the Underworld
Familiar faces return in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', which hits Disney+ on May the 4th (video)
the south polar region of earth as seen from a spacecraft in polar orbit
SpaceX Fram2 astronauts see 'pure white' Antarctica from polar orbit: Space photo of the day
A yellow orb is surrounded by tons of yellow dots representing space debris below 0.1 mm.
ESA's new documentary paints worrying picture of Earth's orbital junk problem
a black rocket lands on a barge at sea for Rocket Lab
US Space Force picks Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launches
Three bottles, two of which are labeled space miso. There is miso in all three.
Space miso is nuttier than Earth miso — but it's still miso