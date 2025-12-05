Every space and sci-fi game at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025

There's no shortage of upcoming space and sci-fi games on the horizon, and last night, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 stream warped in a bunch of new titles for us to get hyped for.

Below you'll find a quick list of all the sci-fi and space video games that got some love during the show. Some of them are brand new announcements and reveals, while others are games we already knew about, showing off more details, new trailers, and more.

Here's every space and sci-fi game featured in the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025.

'High On Life 2' (Squanch Games)

HIGH ON LIFE 2 DEVELOPER DIARY – SKATEBOARDING - YouTube Watch On

The first High On Life was a shockingly good time full of raunchy humor, colorful alien environments, surprising characters, and varied gameplay with an old-school flavor.

The developers at Squanch Games shared a new developer diary during the event, letting old and new players know about the new skateboarding mechanic. Moving around in retro style as we fight our way through criminals in cartoony extraterrestrial settings?

Count us in.

'Remnant Protocol' (Progenitor Game Studios)

Remnant Protocol release date trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Progenitor Game Studios' ambitious space flight sim (with full VR support) puts solo players in command of a galactic rebellion "generations after the assassination of the Blessed Mother." Sabotage and subterfuge are key to achieving victory against a big totalitarian regime.

How does such a war look from inside a cockpit? The developers promise "no two playthroughs will be the same" thanks to procedurally-generated plot beats and missions, and so far, Remnant Protocol is looking awesome.

'Lunar Strike' (Cognition)

Lunar Strike story trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

We've been keeping tabs on Lunar Strike for a while now. We're always down for a good cutting-edge narrative adventure, especially when they're set in outer space.

On the Moon's South Pole in the year 2119, a junior archivist must learn about a colony "at the edge of collapse" as it's hit by sabotage. No combat in this one, but it's full of harsh survival mechanics, and its new story trailer promises a lot to chew on.

'Luna Abyss' (Kwalee Labs)

Luna Abyss gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Though you may think Luna Abyss has something in common with the previous entry, Kwalee Labs' game is its own deeply strange entity (and we mean that as praise).

Luna Abyss is a single-player first-person adventure full of shooting and 'bullet hell' mechanics. You're a prisoner "sentenced to explore a derelict megastructure deep beneath the surface of the mimic moon Luna."

It sounds weird, and it gets weirder. The governing aesthetic is creepy red lighting, alien megastructures, and Eldritch Horror, which is ticking all the boxes for us. We can't wait to check it out, and we don't have to — You can play a demo now on Steam .

'Down with the Ship' (Iron Anchor Games)

Down with the Ship demo trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

FTL meets Pipe Mania? Sure, why not!

Iron Anchor Games' Down with the Ship is a dense "strategic auto battler" which tasks players with designing heavily-armed spaceships for brutal combats. You can choose a hull, "stuff it" with powerful hardware of all sorts, and equip as many weapons on your creation as it can hold. You'll also need to connect all your systems with power and ammo, which adds the pipe puzzle element.

Then, it's time to find out which ship is better and learn from the mistakes. This one has both single-player and player-versus-player modes, and you can also check out its demo right now on Steam .

'Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!' (Auroch Digital)

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A new Starship Troopers game? You better believe we'd like to know more.

If you like stomping on murderous alien bugs and anti-fascist satire, then 'Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!' (yes, exclamation point included in the title) should be right up your alley. The retro visuals and focused, old-fashioned bug-hunting action look fantastic, and having Casper Van Dien back as Johnny Rico in FMV cutscenes is the icing on the cake.

The best part is that Auroch Digital – the team behind Warhammer 40K: Boltgun – is the one holding the assault rifles, so we're confident about its combo of chunky 3D graphics and crunchy gunplay. Remember, the only good bug is a dead bug.

'Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes' (Alt Shift)

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Another iconic sci-fi property we're always happy to see more of is Battlestar Galactica , and Scattered Hopes has been on our radar since it was announced earlier this year .

The mix of narrative-oriented gameplay and real-time tactical battles, coupled with in-depth ship and crew management, is a hard one to resist. This isn't a traditional, linear game, however, as it's structured as a roguelite; that means failure is likely and will happen several times, but you'll come out stronger and wiser out of it.

Good luck rejoining the Battlestar Galactica.

'SOL Shogunate' (Chaos Manufacturing)

Sol Shogunate reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the reveal of SOL Shogunate, which was instantly described by its developers as a "samurai space opera." Yes, it looks as cool as it sounds, and we're really into the ambitious world-building on display.

It's an action-RPG set on Earth's moon, but what we'll find here are massive cities, giant vehicles, and samurai families ruthlessly fighting for dominance. Hack-and-slash video game lovers should be celebrating this one already, and we're truly hoping it delivers on all the promise.