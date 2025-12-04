Watch the 'PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted' for updates on High on Life 2, Remnant Protocol, plus more cool sci-fi & space games

PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Heads up, sci-fi gaming fans; our colleagues over at PC Gamer are hosting the 'PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted' show tonight, and there are some tasty sci-fi and space games in the lineup, including the hilarious intergalactic shooter High on Life 2.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is taking place on Dec. 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm PST | 3:00 pm EST | 8:00 pm GMT | 9:00 pm CET. You can watch it live on PC Gamer’s YouTube .

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is PC Gamer's annual countdown of its 25 most anticipated PC games, where industry professionals, journalists, and celebrities vote on the upcoming games they're most looking forward to seeing. But that's not all — the show will also feature new trailers, announcements, and behind-the-scenes looks at over 50 games.

You can see some of the other titles that'll be shown off below:

A new trailer from Team 17 for the soon-to-be-released four-player co-op shooter, Rogue Point

A behind-the-scenes look at High On Life 2 , the latest intergalactic action-adventure from Squanch Games, releasing Feb. 13

, the latest intergalactic action-adventure from Squanch Games, releasing Feb. 13 A new trailer for Cairn , the beautiful survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven

, the beautiful survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven Tripwire Interactive will be unveiling a new trailer for first-person shooter Killing Floor 3

Soulmask will debut a new gameplay trailer for its ancient Egypt DLC ' Shifting Sands ', which adds more powerful Gods-themed masks and takes us out of the jungle and into the desert with flying ships

will debut a new gameplay trailer for its ancient Egypt DLC ' ', which adds more powerful Gods-themed masks and takes us out of the jungle and into the desert with flying ships A new trailer for open-world adventure Witchspire from Envar Games

from Envar Games A brand-new trailer for space flight sim, Remnant Protocol

Announcements from developers and publishers, including Dotemu (MARVEL Cosmic Invasion), Lightbulb Crew (Othercide), and Playstack (Balatro, Mortal Shell).

(Image credit: Squanch Games)

As big fans of the first game, we're obviously super excited to see more about High on Life 2. The Rick & Morty-esque humor isn't for everyone, but it was such a refreshingly old-school adventure, and we're excited to see what they're doing for the follow-up.

Remnant Protocol also looks awesome. It's a spaceflight simulator that throws you into the cockpit of your own personal fighter for some intense dogfighting action, but it's also got some strategy elements mixed in. You can build new ships, research technology, and run your own secret base as you work from the shadows to bring down the oppressive authority that rules the galaxy.

We're not privy to the games on the Most Wanted list, but our own upcoming sci-fi games list is looking pretty stacked, and we'd be shocked not to see Gears E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Saros, and Dawn of War 4 make an appearance.

