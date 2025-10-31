Become the scary alien this Halloween with these 5 reverse space horror games

Over the years, we’ve fought off dozens of alien invasions and even survived against cosmic horrors in space horror games . Now it's time to flip the script and actually play as the monsters; we're the ones who knock this year as we dive into the best games that let us play as the scary aliens, instead of running from them.

You won't find the traditional horror experience here, but there's definitely something cathartic about this role reversal. It makes sense after all, we're usually cheering for the monster in most horror movies, to some extent. Alien: Earth wouldn't have been much fun if no one got chomped, would it?

5. Evolve

Release date: February 10, 2015

February 10, 2015 Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PC, PS4, Xbox One Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

We're pushing our luck right from the off here, saying you can play as the monster in a game that has been delisted. But you can still play Evolve if you already have the game downloaded (there are other ways to grab the necessary files if you know where to look).

Enter Evolve, 2015’s ill-fated sci-fi 4v1 online game from the makers of Left 4 Dead . In Evolve, one player-controlled monster had to evade and outsmart a group of hunters while also trying to ‘evolve’ and eventually destroy the humans. Each hunter and monster was fun to use and uniquely designed, and it’s a shame its premium price tag and following bad reputation meant it eventually went the way of the dodo.

On PC, however, Evolve got a second chance via Stage 2 : a deep overhaul and a fresh free-to-play model. Sadly, it failed to attract enough players to remain active, and the game was later delisted from Steam. As we said, though, you can still play Evolve through shenanigans. Look around and you’ll find the answers you seek. And you should, because despite all its failings, if you want a new niche asymmetrical obsession, Evolve’s alien monsters are among the best we’ve ever come across.

4. Predator: Hunting Grounds

Release date: April 24, 2020

April 24, 2020 Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S

PC, PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S Developer: IllFonic

If it bleeds, you can kill it, and you better believe Predator is here to make a bunch of squishy human soldiers bleed. At its core, Predator: Hunting Grounds recreates the basic Predator movie structure – a team of badasses facing against the galaxy’s greatest hunter – from both points of view. For the more traditional co-op FPS experience, choose to be part of a human fireteam, but the game shines brighter when you become the Predator.

It's not a perfect game by any means — the AI for the offline mode sucks, and even with human players, it can occasionally be more frustrating than fun — but with the right group of players, it’s a fun asymmetrical shooter that convincingly taps into what makes the franchise so enduring. There are plenty of weapons, perks, tools, and cosmetics to unlock, so if you really fall in love with the loop, it’ll keep you busy for tens (if not hundreds) of hours.

3. Natural Selection 2

Release date: October 31, 2012

October 31, 2012 Platforms: PC

PC Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Natural Selection was another asymmetrical first-person shooter developed around the time the AvP games took off. While the original was an ambitious modification of Half-Life , by 2012, it had become a standalone game with the release of Natural Selection 2 on PC. By mixing FPS and real-time strategy elements, this multiplayer-only clash of humans (Frontiersmen) and aliens (Kharaa) also nurtured a dedicated community that continues to live on.

Through its real-time strategy DNA, Natural Selection 2 expands beyond the limitations of typical competitive multiplayer modes in first-person shooters: Both teams seek to destroy the other’s enemy base, but aside from dominating their enemies, they can also build small fortifications and generators.

In the case of the Kharaa, they’re able to expand their goopy infestation through similar mechanics, with the main difference being they don’t have access to firepower and instead bite and claw their way through the humans. Much like the AvP games when played online, it’s a near-perfect mix of action and genuine horror.

2. Carrion

Release date: July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020 Platforms: PC, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, PS4/5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

PC, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, PS4/5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer: Phobia Game Studio

Now we're talking. No humanoid aliens or recognisable faces here. Just a big ferocious ball of meat, claws, and teeth. At its heart, Carrion is a puzzle game where the puzzles you're solving are usually "how do I get to these delicious humans to devour them". It has a wonderful pixel art style and doesn't outstay its welcome, so it's an easy recommendation for horror fans who appreciate a short, curated experience.

Carrion is also especially surprising in how it approaches a dialogue-free narrative that makes you root for the amorphous monster hellbent on consuming the human species by the time the credits roll. As a 2D adventure, the storytelling may not reach its full potential, but as the rare sort of power fantasy that also forces players to think carefully about their actions, it’s one of the most unique and confident indie games released in recent years.

1. Aliens vs. Predator (series)

Release date: May 13, 1999 / October 22, 2001 / February 16, 2010

May 13, 1999 / October 22, 2001 / February 16, 2010 Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360

PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Developer: Rebellion, Monolith Productions

Our first-place entry is a no-brainer. The Alien and Predator franchises have both had some excellent video games, but it was the crossover that let us slip into the role of Xenomorphs and Yautja hunters for the first time. Both species feature inventive and fun mechanics that feel nothing like playing as a boring old Colonial Marine, as you crawl through the vents or hide in the treetops, stalking your prey.

The greatest horror of the Alien vs. Predator series might be what it did to our poor filing systems, though. Across consoles, mobile, PC, and arcades, there have been seven different games called Alien vs. Predator. It's the Rebellion and Monolith-developed ones we're here for, though; specifically the 1999 original, the 2001 sequel, and the 2010 reboot. Each game has its own flavour and they're all worth your time, with each offering separate campaigns for the Colonial Marine (boooooo), the Alien, and the Predator.

Though Monolith Productions only developed Aliens vs. Predator 2 (2001), most fans consider it to be the series’ very best due to its amazing atmosphere, well-defined movement options, hefty roster of weapons/abilities, and intricate single-player campaigns. The multiplayer was also so good that there’s still a big community of diehards keeping it alive to this day.