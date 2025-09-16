'Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition' hatches surprise Xbox Series X|S release with chaotic launch trailer (video)

As the Alien franchise enjoys a resurgence across film and TV following 2024's Alien: Romulus and the just-released Alien: Earth show, it comes as no surprise that 20th Century Studios is also ramping up the number of video game projects featuring Xenomorphs .

After a timid launch targeting VR headsets last year, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition is bringing the bug hunt to gamers without access to VR on September 30.

After an announcement trailer back in May, many were wondering whether this tense first-person action-horror game would disembark on the current-gen Xbox consoles as well. Now, the launch trailer that's dropped two weeks in advance has revealed a last-minute deal to bring Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition to Xbox Series X|S too. Watch the full action-packed trailer below:

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5, Xbox, & PC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The preview doubles down on the idea of one ex-Colonial Marine, Zula Hendricks, who must blast her way through "hundreds" of Xenomorphs with "thousands" of bullets and more than a few explosives. It's safe to say getting 'facehugged' without a VR headset won't be as intense, but Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition probably isn't for the faint of heart regardless.

The character of Zula Hendricks was first introduced in the 12-issue series Aliens: Defiance by Dark Horse Comics. Rogue Incursion's plot is centered on "black-site experiments" conducted by Weyland-Yutani (of course) on the uncharted planet of Purdan. The trailer alone reveals bigger and meaner types of Xenomorphs, so who knows what else is hiding in the shadows ...

Screenshot from "Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition." (Image credit: Survios)

As a reminder, we're still waiting for news on 'Part Two' of Rogue Incursion; neither the VR version nor this Evolved Edition are the full story. That said, 'Part One' takes around 9 hours to beat. At $29.99, it feels like a perfectly sized piece of sci-fi survival horror.

Reviews for the VR release were mostly favorable, with the controls and presentation receiving the most praise; enemy AI, on the other hand, was heavily criticized, so maybe Survios has paid special attention to those issues in the re-release.

Pre-orders are now live across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The accompanying press release also confirms Rogue Incursion's re-release is getting PS5 Pro-exclusive graphical improvements.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is currently available to buy as a VR-only title for PS VR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR. This non-VR Evolved Edition is a separate release.