The final 'Predator: Badlands' trailer welcomes you to 'the most dangerous planet in the universe' (video)

Following a killer teaser trailer and the more plot-heavy main trailer , we didn't know for sure if Disney and 20th Century Studios would drop another look at Predator: Badlands before its November 7 release, but one final trailer has arrived, and it's the most savage one yet.

Though this final preview doesn't elaborate on the plot or give us any big reveals, those who have been paying attention to the interviews with the cast and writer-director Dan Trachtenberg may be able to infer a number of new details, including more about Elle Fanning's rumored second character and the conflict between Dek (our main Predator) and his father.

Of course, the stars of this trailer are the many alien creatures (no, not Xenomorphs ) that Dek and Thia come across on Kalisk, the deadliest planet in the known universe if we're to believe the Weyland-Yutani synthetic's words. From wyvern-like flying reptiles to a tentacled giant thing to weird elephants, it seems the creatives and special effects crew went all out while designing this new world. And that's before we even get to the deadly, spiky plants we'd seen before and the mighty beast Dek (and maybe the Company) is after.

(Image credit: Disney / 20th Century Studios)

When it comes to the action, there's a fair amount of slicing and dicing in this trailer, and Trachtenberg wasn't lying when he said they'd leaned hard on digital effects for Dek's mouth movements (the Yautja sound, surprisingly, like space Russians) and the more agile moments that are hard to execute with a highly detailed but limited practical creature suit.

In other Predator: Badlands news and chatter surrounding this trailer, we've also gotten our first glimpse (1:33) at one of the movie's worst-kept secrets: a monkey-like animal, which is named Bud, on the packaging for one of the Funko Pop figures revealed so far . Is this the movie's own Grogu ? Diehard Predator fans might have negative things to say about that, but considering the more adventurous and epic influences of Badlands , it's not entirely shocking.

On top of the brutal final trailer, one last poster, which feels much closer to classical sci-fi adventure flicks, has also hit social media. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Disney / 20th Century Studios)

Predator: Badlands releases in cinemas on November 7, 2025. You can watch the other Predator movies on Hulu (US) or Disney+ (UK)

