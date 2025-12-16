How to watch 'Fallout' Season 2 online and from anywhere

In the grand style only an entertainment behemoth like Amazon could pull off, Prime Video is vaulting back to the Wastelands for "Fallout" Season 2 a day earlier than originally planned. The premiere episode is now arriving Dec. 16, 2025,fallout

Yes, that's right, that's today. It's out now, so fill your canteen, take a deep breath of clean filtered air, and let's step into it the wasteland. Don't know how? Then our handy guide to how to watch Fallout season 2 has you covered.

This joyous news was revealed by Amazon MGM Studios yesterday via the Las Vegas Sphere. A fitting venue for the announcement given the setting of season 2.

"Fallout" Season 2 arrives one day earlier than expected! (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Fallout" Season 2 and its loose adaptation of Bethesda Softworks' "Fallout: New Vegas" video game from back in 2010 is sure to be one of the brightest spots on this holiday season's must-watch list into the new year, and we’ve got you covered with all the details of Lucy and The Ghoul's treacherous trek across the Mojave to the crumbling remnants of that timeless den of extreme vice, Sin City.

Thumbs up! Off we go.

As shared in our intro above, the initial episode of "Fallout" Season 2 drops onto the Prime Video platform a tad bit prematurely on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Subsequent single chapters will be unleashed each following Wednesday at the same time for the remainder of the 8-episode season until its finale on Feb. 4, 2026. Last season, all eight episodes of "Fallout" Season 1 were unveiled at once so you'll have to pace yourselves this year!

How To Watch "Fallout" Season 2

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"Fallout" Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. There will be a Season 3 of "Fallout" as Amazon already announced back in May that the series has been greenlit for a third outing. Season 1 is currently available on Prime Video.

Out of the country when the show debuts? Not a problem, as you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

What Is The Plot Of "Fallout" Season 2?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Adapted from Bethesda Game Studios' mega-popular sci-fi survival video game series, "Fallout" Season 2 unfolds right after the events seen in Season 1's momentous finale and delivers audiences straight into a mutually beneficial team-up between Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, and Dogmeat.

The team traverse the wastelands of the Mojave Desert towards their intended destination of the post-apocalyptic metropolis of New Vegas and its evil overlord, Mr. House. There, Lucy hopes to locate her villainous dad, Hank, while The Ghoul tries to search for his lost family.

Set two-hundred years after atomic armageddon, residents of Vault-Tec’s network of luxury fallout habitats begin to explore the radioactive territory outside their shelters and discover a nightmarish world of militant factions, irradiated creatures, vicious raiders, and feral monsters.

"Fallout" Season 2 Trailers & Teasers

The timeline for "Fallout" Season 2 takes place roughly 15 years after the plot in the "Fallout: New Vegas" video game, so don't expect an exact adaptation. We'll still be seeing many familiar sights associated with the cherished franchise as exposed in the main trailer below. The first teaser came out on Aug. 19, followed by a full launch trailer Nov. 13.

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Fallout Season Two Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Who Are The "Fallout" Season 2 Creators And Cast?

(Image credit: Amazon)

"Fallout" was conceived by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, who also act as executive producers in cahoots with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The alt-future show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Season 2 stars Ella Purnell ("Yellowjackets," "Sweetpea"), Aaron Moten ("Emancipation"), Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus," "The Righteous Gemstones"), Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Moisés Arias ("The King of Staten Island"), and Frances Turner ("The Boys"). They’ll be joined by series newcomers Justin Theroux, Macaulay Culkin, and Kumail Nanjiani.

What Surprises Might "Fallout" Season 2 Spring On Fans?

Macaulay Culkin co-stars in "Fallout" Season 2 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Wanna see some crazy things? Unnatural things? Season 2 is going to shock you with post-apocalyptic excess.

Ghoul Kings have already been revealed in the trailer, as have many of the giant mutated bugs like radscorpions and cazadors, Macaulay Culkin is in as a Caesar’s Legion centurion, and we're bound to witness epic clashes with the imposing Brotherhood of Steel.

