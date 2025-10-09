How to watch 'Invasion' season 3 online and from anywhere

With its crawling narrative and dense characterization, Apple TV+'s underrated sci-fi drama, " Invasion ," has attracted legions of loyal fans over its three seasons who are lured to its compelling extraterrestrial infestation told from a variety of global points of view in real time.

It's all hands on deck entering the last three episodes, as our team survived a rough landing at the edge of the Dead Zone at the Mothership Containment Wall in Alaska last week. We won't spoil any more than that for newcomers to the show, but it's getting every tense.

"Invasion's" rapid rise on streaming charts has positioned the series as one of the streamer's top titles, and its creators are hopeful that a fourth and final season will be greenlit soon. We're over two-thirds through the current outing, but there's still plenty of time left to accept an official invitation to join our brave heroes embarking on an infiltration mission to explore the immense crashed mothership!

Let's peel back the details of this underrated sci-fi show and viewing guide as we cross the Dead Zone towards the chief alien awaiting our heroes in the invaders' downed mothership!

HOW TO WATCH INVASION

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home of "Invasion." The show first debuted back in 2021 and began its third 10-episode season on August 22, 2025.

Both previous seasons are available to watch right now, in addition to Season 3's already unpacked seven chapters. "Invasion" was created by Academy Award-winning writer/producer Simon Kinberg ("Deadpool," "The X-Men Films") and David Weil ("Citadel").

If you're going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

INVASION TRAILERS AND CLIPS

To amplify your budding interest, there are several "Invasion" teasers and trailers, in addition to exclusive clips we've revealed.

The first look teaser was dropped on July 2, followed by the full trailer on August 5. Check out these main Apple TV+ sneak peeks below!

Invasion — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Invasion — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

INVASION SEASON 3 EPISODE LIST

Apple TV+'s "Invasion" is a 10-chapter continuation of the immersive sci-fi drama with lots of close encounters of the first, second, and third kinds!

Season 3 debuted on Friday, August 22, 2025, and subsequent episodes have been released on a weekly schedule, dropping at 12 am PT (US and Canada), 8 am BST (UK/ROW).

Currently, the streamer has aired the initial seven episodes of Season 3, with the most recent, "Outpost 17," being run on Friday, October 3, 2025. There are three intense installments left for fans to absorb (at time of writing). Below you can find the full episode list and release schedules:

"Invasion" Episode 1 "The Ones We Leave Behind" — Friday, August 22

"Invasion" Episode 2 "The Message" — Friday, August 29

"Invasion" Episode 3 "Infinitas" — Friday, September 5

"Invasion" Episode 4 "The Mission" — Friday, September 12

"Invasion" Episode 5 "Point of No Return" — Friday, September 19

"Invasion" Episode 6 "Marilyn" — Friday, September 26

"Invasion" Episode 7 "Outpost 17" — Friday, October 3

"Invasion" Episode 8 "Life in the Dead Zone" — Friday, October 10

"Invasion" Episode 9 "Homecoming" — Friday, October 17

"Invasion" Episode 10 — "The End of the Line" — Friday, October 24

INVASION SEASON 3 CAST

Frightening alien interlopers abound in "Invasion" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

"Invasion" rolls out with a truly international cast of ensemble actors for Season 3, both returning and newcomers.

Here's who's on the current call sheet as we inch towards the apex alien's spaceship!