'It's not over!' — Invasion' Season 3 clip carries an ominous warning from Trevante (exclusive)

Invasion Season 3 — "A Few Questions" Clip | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV+'s "Invasion" Season 3 is rapidly approaching its launch on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, as creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil's arresting sci-fi drama enters a thrilling new dimension of otherworldly terror. This season, our heroes all converge to join a perilous mission to penetrate the interior of the downed mothership, where they will discover even more evolved predators inside.

Check out this exclusive "Invasion" Season 3 clip from the opening chapter, titled "A Few Questions". We see Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson) being interrogated by an agent of the World Defense Coalition (WDC) about his sudden reappearance two years after vanishing in the hivemind portal at the end of Season 2.

As his head begins to clear, Trevante insists that although he’s returned alive, the alien threat is actually far from over, and that he saw something in the walls.

Shamier Anderson stars in "Invasion" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"That ship is dead," a WDC officer in the room tells him. "It's been dormant for two years. The Hunter-Killers have been retreating there to die. There's hardly any of them left. And they're not attacking anymore."

"Invasion" Season 3 returns on Aug. 22 for a 10-episode outing exclusively on Apple TV+ and also stars Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Evans, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, India Brown as Jamila Huston, Enver Gjokaj as Clark Evans, Shane Zaza as Nikhil Kapur, Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow, and Erika Alexander as Verna Mae Potter.