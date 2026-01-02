Jump to:

Why do I need a VPN?

News
By published

A VPN, or virtual private network, is great for online safety and accessing content while travelling. It's worth getting, but why? Scroll down to find out.

A woman eating popcorn on a sofa watching her laptop
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Why do I need a VPN? It's a valid question, and we'll answer it over the course of this article. You can read the verdict if you don't want to look too deeply into the details.

VPN stands for virtual private network and essentially, it gives the device you're using its own IP address. This is helpful for several reasons, both concerning entertainment purposes and for online safety, with additional safety support like ad blockers, password managers, malware detection and much, much more.