Why do I need a VPN? It's a valid question, and we'll answer it over the course of this article. You can read the verdict if you don't want to look too deeply into the details.

VPN stands for virtual private network and essentially, it gives the device you're using its own IP address. This is helpful for several reasons, both concerning entertainment purposes and for online safety, with additional safety support like ad blockers, password managers, malware detection and much, much more.

So, if you're travelling to a skywatching location or a launch site and you want to access content on the best streaming services from back home, which may be geolocked on your travels, or you want to better protect your own device, which may be one of the best laptops, getting one of the best VPNs is a great way to do that.

VPNs also range in price, from free options available to hundreds of dollars, depending on the plan you opt for. Thankfully, though, they're often on offer, so you can get a long-term plan from a reliable provider that will only cost a couple of dollars a month, or the equivalent of. So why exactly do you need one? Read on to find out.