Best laptops for astronomers 2024: Link up telescopes and edit astrophotographs

Whether you're running cutting-edge astronomy software or the best photo editing apps like Adobe Photoshop, we're here to help. The best laptop shouldn't just look good but must run the most graphically intensive workloads without a hitch. They should also have a stunning, expansive display with accurate colors.

Indeed, there are many factors to consider when choosing the best laptop, and it'll massively depend on your budget and particular needs. The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M3 Max processor, for example, is one of the most powerful machines we've ever seen — but obviously won't suit all budgets.

You may find that a gaming laptop, meanwhile, is particularly suited to your needs — given they're built with high-performance and graphically-intensive applications in mind, fitted with the right cooling technology to maximize performance. Read on to discover the models we'd recommend in various categories.

The best laptops we recommend in 2024

The best laptop overall

Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023) The best performance for the price in a great-looking package. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications CPU: 11-core Apple M3 Pro RAM: 36GB unified memory GPU: 14-core integrated graphics Display: 14.2-inch ‎2,048x1,536-pixel liquid retina XDR Battery size: 70 Whr Weight: 3.4 pounds Dimensions: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Musician's Friend Reasons to buy + Great performance + Crisp and bright display + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as the 16-inch MacBook Pro - Expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want a powerful MacBook you can take with you: If you need to run heavy-duty software while on the move.

✅ You want to run intensive workloads: The M3 series processors are among the best out there for most intensive workloads.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the most powerful machine money can buy: The 16-inch MacBook Pro offers much more power.

❌ You're running a tight budget: This is not the right machine for you if you're looking to get as much value for money as possible.

The bottom line 🔎 The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023) offers a great balance between performance, portability and a premium user experience. ★★★★½

The 14-inch MacBook Pro strikes a perfect balance between the portability of a smaller and sleeker laptop and the high-performance levels that you may expect from the M3 series of custom-built Apple processors.

These components render the MacBook Pro ideal for graphically intensive workloads — suitable for gamers as well as creatives and graphic design professionals alike, thanks to the 11-core CPU and integrated 14-core graphics component.

Testing by Laptop showed, for instance, that it achieved 51 frames per second at 1200p on the Civilization VI benchmark — just 2fps shy of the premium laptop average. Its display is just as good-looking as you'd come to expect, meanwhile, with the liquid retina XDR technology making the screen pop.

This laptop has the same high build quality and design you'd expect from a premium Apple machine, meanwhile, and its battery life is exceptionally long compared with many other non-MacBook contenders.

It's also considerably cheaper than the larger and far more specced-up MacBook variations, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip. We'd keep that mind too, meaning it isn't suitable for those either on a tight budget or those willing to spend as much as it takes for the most powerful machine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Great build and compact design Functionality A stunning 14-inch display and long-lasting battery Performance High-end performance thanks to the M3 Pro chip

The best laptop for performance

Apple MacBook M3 Max There's no beating Apple's M3 Max processor. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 16-core Apple MacBook M3 Max RAM: 48GB unifieid memory GPU: 40-core integrated graphics Display: 16.2-inch, 3,456x2,234-pixel liquid retina XDR Battery size: 100 Whr Weight: 4.8 pounds Dimensions: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.67 inches Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Unrivalled performance + Alluring display + Very long battery life Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive - Might be overkill for some users

Buy it if ✅ You want the most powerful MacBook: If you aren't willing to compromise on power and performance, there's no looking anywhere else.



✅ You need maximum power on the go: The MacBook Pro's excellent battery life makes it an ideal travel companion.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to stick to a budget: The best-performing MacBook Pro is also its most expensive.

❌ You don't need this much power: There are better options out there if you aren't planning on running the heaviest workloads.

The bottom line 🔎 The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) is an absolute powerhouse of a machine that might well blow you away. ★★★★★

The highest-spec 16-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M3 Max processor is without a doubt one of the best laptops out there for creatives and users keen on running the heaviest workloads. But the unfortunate downside is that it'll set you back a huge amount of money.

We reviewed a previous version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021 and found that it offered desktop-class performance thanks to its M1 chip — coupled with an incredible display.

The latest model features a far more advanced version of Apple's custom-built chip, with a 16-core processor and 40-core integrated graphics.

The 3,456 by 2,234-pixel liquid retina XDR display is also as sharp as ever, giving you an expansive and crisp panel with accurate colors for any media-centric tasks. The machine also allows for a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smoother experience.

Far from being a cherry on top, a major reason why you'd choose the MacBook Pro 16-inch is that battery life isn't compromised, which is a major risk with high-powered desktop-class laptops.

You can enjoy up to 22 hours of movie playback, according to the manufacturer, although this might be a little less with real-world usage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Little change on a tried-and-tested form factor, unless you count its intriguing new Space Black coat. Functionality Packed with plenty of ports and a stunning display to boot. Performance The M3 Max is one of the best processors out there, and very little can compete with it.

The best Windows laptop

Dell XPS 15 Still the best Windows laptop in 2024. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Intel 13th-Gen Core i7 Evo RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Display: 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel Battery size: 86 Whr Weight: 4.2 pounds Dimensions: 13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Amazon View at Monoprice.com Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Lightweight for its size + Great performance + Stunning display Reasons to avoid - Underwhelming battery life - Higher-end configurations very pricy

Buy it if ✅ You want the best Windows laptop: There's a great array of Windows laptops to choose from, but the latest XPS 15 is a highlight.

✅ You need a gorgeous display: OLED brings out the best of the XPS 15's display — with stunning blacks and great colors.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to work on the move: We'd recommend staying away from the XPS 15 if you're often using a laptop where power isn't accessible.



❌ You need lots of ports: The XPS 15 only has two USB-C ports, which is one significant downside of a thin and portable machine.

The bottom line 🔎 The Dell XPS 15 is the best Windows laptop out there right now. It offers great performance a stunning display, and it's relatively light for its size. ★★★★

Dell's XPS range has long been a staple in the realm of high-end Windows laptops, and the 2023 XPS 15 is yet another big hitter in a long line of impressive models.

The laptop features a premium array of components — including the latest Nvidia graphics card and a high-end Intel CPU — all fitted snugly into a shell that's exceptionally well-engineered and built to last.

Depending on your price point and particular needs, there are several pre-configured options to choose from, and plenty of scope for customization too.

In the higher-end version of the XPS 15, its large 15.6-inch OLED display is a particular highlight, with a crisper image, more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than the standard HD display — but it very much is a luxury upgrade, as this does come at a cost.

Similarly, think about whether you need the latest processing and graphics components, as you may end up getting a much more powerful version of the XPS 15 than you really needed to.

The only major downside of note with this otherwise fantastic Windows laptop is its disappointing battery, according to sister site Tom's Guide , which lasted a suboptimal nine hours in testing. When you compare it to how long the MacBook Pro can last, for example, it's a real dampener.

Channel Editor, Jase Parnell-Brookes has owned a Dell XPS 15 since 2020 (not the latest model) and notes that they've experienced several common issues with this laptop, including needing to replace the DC port twice, trackpad and poor performance after only the first year of ownership.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Impressive look and feel — and built to last Functionality Lacks ports, but expansion units are available Performance Fitted with some of the best components you can find today

The best portable laptop

Buy it if ✅ You're looking for maximum performance on the move: It's one of the sleekest 15-inch machines we've seen and has a great battery life.



✅ You want MacOS without breaking the bank: MacBook Airs tend to be much cheaper than their Pro cousins.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to run the most intensive applications for longer: The lack of a dedicated cooling fan might lead to throttling in the long run.



❌ You want the brightest and best display: The liquid retina display is excellent, but not as bright or crisp as that in the MacBook Pro.

The bottom line 🔎 The MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023) represents a fantastic piece of engineering and offers everything most people will need in a portable laptop. ★★★★★

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the definition of a portable powerhouse — with great specs and excellent dimensions that make it a must-have if you're looking for a machine you can use to work on the move.

With the M2 chip, you have that guarantee it can handle some intense workloads — and it has an excellent battery life too, meaning you can go a good while without needing to recharge the device.

While it might not be as powerful as the MacBook Pro, which is fitted with the M3 series of CPUs, the machine has more compact dimensions.

This, however, comes at the cost of an absent cooling fan — meaning it may run hot when you're running the most intense applications for too long. This may slightly hamper performance, but even still the M2 chip can hit some of the highest performance levels under these conditions.

Elsewhere, the display is as crisp as we've come to expect from the latest MacBooks, and while not as sharp as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it can compete with some of the best Windows laptops.

We are, however, disappointed with the lack of ports — but we're nitpicking, as the laptop probably wouldn't be as thin, light and portable if, say, it had extra slots like HDMI and USB-A.