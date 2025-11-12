'Alien: Earth' renewed for season 2 at FX, set to film in London in 2026

Alien: Earth was the franchise's first-ever incursion into the TV space, daring to ask the question, "What if Alien, but good again?" The answer? A critical hit and one of the most brilliant sci-fi shows in recent years. The anticipated news of a Season 2 renewal didn't come right after the first set of episodes finished airing, but fans can finally rest easy.

On November 11, FX and Disney Entertainment Television announced they'd signed a new overall deal with series creator, writer, and showrunner Noah Hawley , including confirmation that Alien: Earth season 2 is on the way.

This means he'll be sticking around to shepherd the TV show into its dark and uncertain future, while also extending his overall creative partnership with the network, too. As for when we should expect more news on Alien: Earth Season 2, the press release confirms it'll begin filming in London (as opposed to several locations in Thailand) at some point in 2026.

Logistically and financially, moving the production to the United Kingdom makes sense and should help the pace of pre-production and filming, meaning we could be watching the Xenomorphs back on the small screen as early as 2027. Again, expect it to stream on FX & Hulu in the United States, with most international territories getting it through Disney+.

Spoilers ahead for Alien: Earth Season 1.

Season 1 left off with things at tech giant Prodigy's isolated tropical HQ going awry, the hybrid Lost Boys in charge alongside two adult Xenos, and Weyland-Yutani forces moving into the island to secure the extra-terrestrial specimens by force, so Alien: Earth Season 2 should be action-packed with plenty of loose ends to pick up.

Hawley said the following about his new overall deal and Season 2: "FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they've encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I'm grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter." Earlier this year, he revealed he'd envisioned a big roadmap for the show , so the writers' room won't need to spend too much time figuring out what that "next chapter" actually is.

The series' main (surviving) cast of humans, hybrids, cyborgs, and synths – which includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay, and Samuel Blenkin, among others – is expected to return, with new additions likely coming in the next few months.

On the Alien movies front, we're still waiting to hear more about the follow-up to Alien: Romulus , which is currently in development, but not being helmed by the director of the original, Fede Alvarez. On both fronts, we'll be asking MU/TH/UR for news on the regular.

You can watch Alien: Earth season one right now on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK/International).

If you're going to be out of the country, you can still watch Alien: Earth on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

