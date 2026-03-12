Click for next article

We all know the feeling of capturing a photo of the nigth sky we're proud of, only to find out later that we must spend hours editing out smudges, flecks of dirt and grime that have embedded themselves within the picture, and this can happen even with one of the best cameras. It's time-consuming and laborious.

While you can fix this after a night of shooting using image editing software, the better method is actually quicker, as many of these issues come from a dirty image sensor. Maintaining a clean camera sensor is essential for capturing clear, crisp images of the night sky. Dust and debris can enter your camera sensor whenever you change lenses and a dirty sensor can lead to dark spots, smudges or blurry patches on your photos.

So grab your favorite camera for astrophotography, take one or two additional tools and give it a spring clean to make your night sky photos come up like new, again.

Article continues below

1. Air puffer (to remove large particles)

An air puffer is the safest way to clean your camera sensor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Air puffer, air blower, lens air blower, this cleaning tool has a few names. Regardless, they are all designed to do one thing: Blow larger particles off the image sensor first, before touching anything. Why? Because making contact at this point runs the risk of scratching the sensor and doing irreparable damage.

The method

1. Turn off your camera. Many cameras have a sensor-cleaning mode that locks the mirror for easy access, so engage this if you have it (look in your manual if you're unsure).

2. Carefully detach the lens to expose the image sensor and hold the camera upside down. This position allows dislodged dust to fall out rather than settle back onto the sensor.

3. Gently squeeze the air puffer to release short bursts of air onto the sensor; you can place a sheet or cloth under the camera to catch any debris, if you wish.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. When you're done, replace the lens and take a test shot against a white background at a narrow aperture (e.g., f/16) to see if the dust is removed. If it is, then great. If not, and you can't see any particles when inspecting the sensor again, you might have to move on to the next step.

Benefits There's no direct contact with the sensor, so it reduces the risk of damage It's inexpensive and widely available It's quick and easy to use

Drawbacks It's not effective for stubborn dust or oily smudges It can sometimes blow dust around rather than remove it Avoid using canned air, as it may leave moisture or residue on the sensor



2. Sticky pads/swabs to remove debris without leaving residue

Swabs and sticky pads can help lift debris without leaving a residue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticky pads, also called sensor cleaning pads, use a gentle adhesive surface to lift debris from the sensor without leaving a residue. If dust on your sensor simply won't budge, sticky pads can be particularly helpful for removing stubborn particles that won't move even after you try to blow them away with an air puffer. They come in press-down/pull-off form or as a swab that you slide from one side of the sensor to the other in one motion.

How to use sticky pads

1. Lock up the sensor as if you were using an air puffer, and lightly press the pad onto the sensor's surface, trying as best you can not to touch any part of the sensor with your fingers.



1.a. If using a swab, align it with the appropriate edge of the sensor and press down lightly.



2. Leave momentarily while the sticky surface collects dust and residue, and then lift gently. Depending on the brand of sticky pad you're using you may need to continue pressing gently across the whole sensor until as much dust as possible is removed. Then gently remove it.



2.a. Slide the swab from one side to another, with gentle to moderate pressure, in one smooth movement. Release from the sensor and discard the swab. Repeat this step with a fresh swab if the dirt is particularly bad and still apparent.

Benefits Sticky pads are highly effective at removing stubborn dry dust They do not use liquid, so there's a lower risk of streaks or moisture damage Reusable pads are cost-effective over time

Drawbacks They're not effective for oil or smudges They require careful handling to avoid excessive pressure They must be kept pristine to prevent the transfer of contaminants onto the sensor



3. Cleaning solutions and brushes

Combining a cleaning solution and brush can aid cleaning. (Image credit: Jacob Little)

If an air puffer and a sticky su