We’re witnessing a surge in the popularity of astrophotography, with Gen Z and beyond embracing the hobby as never before, but it comes with a steep learning curve. As the sun goes down and the stars come out, the familiar rules of photography radically change. Those comfortable with staying on auto in daylight are suddenly faced with manual settings and long exposures, an obsession with staying in focus and a subject — the night sky — that’s constantly in motion.

Astrophotography is not a single technique but many, ranging from simple tripod-mounted nightscapes — where at least the usual rules of composition apply — to highly technical deep-sky imaging rigs using telescopes. Some approaches to astrophotography emphasize simplicity and portability, while others reward patience and precision. Knowing which approach will suit you best depends on what you want to photograph, how much gear you’re willing to carry and how much time you want to spend learning.

Here are five common ways to shoot astrophotography, followed by a practical guide to getting started with any mirrorless or DSLR camera.

1. Smartphones

Smartphones offer an easy way into the world of astrophotography. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to dip your toe into the world of wide-field astrophotography, begin with the device you already have. Flagship smartphones have quietly become capable of astrophotography, with ‘night modes’ often excelling at revealing stars, the Milky Way and aurora. For the latter, often viewed in icy conditions, a smartphone can produce excellent results without the painful setup of more complex photography equipment.

If you use one of the best camera phones for astrophotography at night, always shoot in RAW if that’s an option, and know that you’ll be limited by a relatively small sensor and a fixed lens. It’s also highly recommended to find a universal smartphone clamp and a tripod, which will massively improve results, though few smartphone users ever do this. Smartphones offer a surprisingly capable starting point for astrophotography, and serve as a reminder that the hobby is at least as much about technique as it is about equipment.

2. Mirrorless or DSLR camera on a tripod

The best option for beginners is a mirrorless or DSLR camera on a tripod. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is where most astrophotographers begin, and it remains one of the most versatile and rewarding approaches. With one of the best cameras for astrophotography, whether that's a mirrorless or DSLR camera, a wide-angle lens on its widest aperture and a sturdy tripod, you can photograph starry skies and, if you get the timing right, the Milky Way (generally April through September).

Since Earth rotates, the time you can expose for is limited to 25-30 seconds (the wider your lens, the longer), but it’s possible to get some exquisite shots. It’s wise to emphasize composition, pairing the sky with a landscape, foreground interest or city skyline — and to always shoot in RAW to make post-processing easier — but once you’ve mastered the basics, the same techniques will allow you to image aurora and even meteor showers.