Astrophotography transforms distant celestial wonders into stunning images, and choosing the right telescope is key to success. This guide highlights the best telescopes for astrophotography in 2025, tailored for beginners to seasoned imagers.

We’ve curated a list based on performance, versatility, and value, drawing from company specifications and expert insights. From planetary detail to sprawling nebulas, our selections cover diverse needs. Whether you’re chasing sharp star clusters or vibrant deep-sky objects, our recommendations ensure quality results.

Veteran Astro-imager Damian Peach, our contributing expert, shares why each model excels: “These telescopes balance precision optics with user-friendly features, empowering astrophotographers to capture the universe’s beauty with clarity and ease.”

Best telescopes for astrophotography in 2025

Best overall

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron Advanced VX 8 is a superb telescope for astrophotography. (Image credit: Michael A. Covington) (Image credit: Michael Covington) (Image credit: Michael Covington) (Image credit: Michael Covington)

Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD Best overall - Advanced optics for versatile astrophotography Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 203.2mm Focal length: 2032mm Focal ratio: f/10 Mount: Computerized German Equatorial Weight: 47 lbs Optical design: Schmidt-Cassegrain Coating: StarBright XLT Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness + Versatile f/10, f/7, f/2 options + Accurate GoTo pointing and tracking + Robust mount stability Reasons to avoid - Expensive. - Complex for beginners

Buy it if ✅ You want a premium telescope for deep-sky and planetary imaging with pinpoint star clarity. ✅ You need a versatile system compatible with multiple focal ratios for varied astrophotography projects.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a telescope for high-magnification planetary imaging or visual observing. ❌ You also want to have a telescope you can look through!

The bottom line 🔎 The Celestron Origin offers unmatched ease and speed for wide-field astrophotography, perfect for tech-savvy imagers. ★★★★★

The Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD is a powerhouse for astrophotography, blending advanced optics with a sturdy computerized mount. Its 203.2mm aperture captures ample light, ideal for detailed images of galaxies, nebulas, and planets. The 2032mm focal length at f/10 provides high magnification for small objects, while optional focal reducers (f/7) or Fastar (f/2) configurations broaden its scope for wide-field imaging.

StarBright XLT coatings enhance light transmission to 97.4%, ensuring vibrant, high-contrast images. The German equatorial mount, equipped with All-Star Polar Alignment and Celestron PWI software, offers precise tracking for long exposures, crucial for deep-sky work.

At 47 pounds, it’s less portable but excels in permanent setups. Users praise its flat field, free of coma, delivering pinpoint stars across large sensors. Setup takes about 20 minutes, with SkyAlign technology simplifying alignment by targeting three bright objects.

For astrophotographers seeking a balance of power and versatility, this telescope is a top contender, though beginners may find its complexity a little daunting.

Read our full Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch HD review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celestron Advanced VX 8-inch EdgeHD Attributes Notes Design Aplanatic Schmidt-Cassegrain with robust equatorial mount for stable imaging. Performance GoTo mount with SkyAlign, supports multiple focal ratios for flexibility. Functionality Customizable settings, sleep timer.

Jupiter captured by the author using the Advanced VX 8-inch Edge HD. Despite its modest aperture an impressive amount of detail can be seen in the Jovian atmosphere. A shadow of one of Jupiter’s moons is also easily visible. Image D. Peach. (Image credit: Damian Peach)

Best smart telescope

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley) (Image credit: Future/Brett Tingley)

Celestron Origin Intelligent Home Observatory Best smart telescope - All-in-one smart imaging solution Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 152mm Focal length: 335mm Focal ratio: f/2.2 Mount: Computerized Alt-Azimuth Weight: 41.6 lbs Optical design: Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph Coating: StarBright XLT Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg Preorder at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Ultra-fast f/2.2 optics + Seamless app integration + Automated image processing + Portable design Reasons to avoid - Premium price point - Limited to wide-field or low focal length imaging

Buy it if ✅ You want an automated, user-friendly telescope for effortless deep-sky astrophotography. ✅ You prefer a smart system with app control and built-in image processing for quick results.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a telescope for high-magnification planetary imaging or visual observing. ❌ You also want to have a telescope you can look through!

The bottom line 🔎 The Celestron Origin offers unmatched ease and speed for wide-field astrophotography, perfect for tech-savvy imagers. ★★★★★

The Celestron Origin Intelligent Home Observatory redefines astrophotography with its all-in-one design. Its 152mm Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph (RASA) at f/2.2 captures vast swaths of the night sky, ideal for nebulas and galaxies.

The 335mm focal length ensures a wide field, perfect for large targets like the North America Nebula. Controlled via a smartphone app, it automates alignment, target selection, and image stacking, delivering polished results without manual tweaking. StarBright XLT coatings boost light transmission, yielding bright, detailed images in relatively short exposures.

At 41.6 pounds, it’s portable for a smart telescope, though its $3,999 price tag reflects its advanced tech. The alt-azimuth mount tracks smoothly for up to 30-minute exposures, but it’s not suited for high-magnification planetary work.

Users report setup times under 10 minutes, with the app guiding novices through the process. For those prioritizing convenience and speed, the Origin is a game-changer, though traditionalists may prefer more hands-on systems.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celestron Origin Intelligent Home Observatory Attributes Notes Design Compact RASA with integrated camera and app-controlled mount. Performance Fully automated imaging, app-driven, simplifies complex astrophotography tasks. Functionality Fast f/2.2 optics excel at wide-field, deep-sky imaging.

Best classic astro

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Sky-Watcher)

Sky-Watcher Quattro 150P Best classic astro - Budget-friendly for deep-sky imaging Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 150mm Focal length: 600mm (518mm with corrector.) Focal ratio: F/4 (F/3.45 with Coma Corrector.) Mount: None (OTA only) Weight: 12.6 lbs Optical design: Newtonian Reflector Coating: Fully Multi-Coated Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast f/4 design with high quality Coma Corrector (giving and even faster F/3.45 system.) + Lightweight and portable + Excellent value for price + Sharp, high-contrast images across a wide field Reasons to avoid - Requires separate mount - Basic focuser quality

Buy it if ✅ You want an affordable telescope for capturing wide-field deep sky images or brighter comets. ✅ You already own a sturdy equatorial mount and need a quality OTA for wide-field imaging.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an all-in-one system with a mount included for immediate use. ❌ You’re focused on planetary imaging requiring longer focal lengths.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sky-Watcher Quattro 150P offers superb wide-field deep-sky imaging at a budget-friendly price.

The Sky-Watcher Quattro 150P is a favorite among budget-conscious astrophotographers for its super-fast f/4 optics with high-quality ED Coma Corrector and 150mm aperture, delivering bright, detailed images of nebulas and galaxies.

Its 600mm focal length provides a wide field, capturing large targets in a single frame. The included high-quality Coma Corrector gives sharp stars across wide fields and an even faster F/3.45 system.

Weighing just 12.6 pounds, it’s easy to transport, but as an optical tube assembly (OTA), it requires a separate equatorial mount, such as the Sky-Watcher EQ6-R, for tracking. The dual-speed focuser, while functional, may need upgrading for heavy imaging setups.

Users report excellent color correction and tight stars, with exposures as short as 30 seconds yielding impressive results. Setup is straightforward and its affordability—often under $500—makes it accessible, though beginners may need to invest in additional gear. For deep-sky enthusiasts, the Quattro 150P punches above its weight, rivaling pricier models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sky-Watcher Quattro 150P Attributes Notes Design Lightweight Newtonian with fast f/4 optics with four element Coma Corrector. Performance OTA-only, requires equatorial mount for tracking and imaging. Functionality Bright, sharp images, ideal for wide-field deep-sky astrophotography.

Best for planets

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Celestron)

Celestron C11 EdgeHD Best for planets - Excellent optics and larger aperture ideal for capturing fine planetary detail Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 280mm Focal length: 2800mm Focal ratio: f/10 Mount: None (OTA only) Weight: 28 lbs Optical design: Schmidt-Cassegrain Coating: StarBright XLT Reasons to buy + Massive light-gathering power + Sharp, high-magnification images + Flat field for wider field imaging + Fastar-compatible optics Reasons to avoid - Expensive OTA price - Heavy for some lower cost mounts

Buy it if ✅ You want unparalleled detail in planetary and lunar astrophotography. ✅ You have a robust equatorial mount to support high-magnification imaging.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Your budget is limited or you prioritize portability over aperture. ❌ You focus on wide-field deep-sky imaging rather than planetary work.

The bottom line 🔎 The Celestron C11 EdgeHD excels at capturing stunning planetary and lunar details.

The Celestron C11 EdgeHD is a planetary imaging titan, boasting a large 280mm aperture and 2800mm focal length for jaw-dropping detail within Jupiter’s belts, Saturn’s rings, and lunar craters. Its f/10 focal ratio delivers high magnification, while StarBright XLT coatings maximize light transmission for crisp, vibrant images.

The aplanatic Schmidt-Cassegrain design ensures a flat field, free of coma or curvature, ideal for larger sensors. At 28 pounds, it’s hefty, requiring a robust mount like the Celestron CGX for stable tracking during long exposures.

Fastar compatibility allows f/2 imaging with an optional lens system, adding versatility. Users report setup times of 15-20 minutes, with precise focusing critical for planetary work. Priced around $4,000, it’s a premium OTA, but its light-gathering power—four times that of a 5-inch scope—makes it unmatched for small, bright targets.

Beginners may find its cost and weight prohibitive, but for dedicated planetary imagers, the C11 EdgeHD is a dream instrument that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celestron C11 EdgeHD Attributes Notes Design Large Schmidt-Cassegrain with flat-field EdgeHD optics. Performance OTA-only, supports Fastar for versatile focal ratios. Functionality Exceptional clarity and detail for planetary and lunar imaging.

Saturn captured by the author using the Celestron C11. This telescope is of large enough aperture to resolve very fine lunar and planetary details – provided the atmosphere is steady! Image D. Peach. (Image credit: Damian Peach)

Best for nebulas

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: William Optics)

William Optics RedCat 51 Best for planets - Compact fast refractor for wide-field deep sky imaging Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 51mm Focal length: 250mm Focal ratio: f/4.9 Mount: None (OTA only) Weight: 3.9 lbs Optical design: Apochromatic Refractor Coating: Fully Multi-Coated Reasons to buy + Ultra-sharp wide-field images + Lightweight and highly portable + No chromatic aberration + Smooth high quality internal focuser Reasons to avoid - Small aperture limits light - Premium price for the aperture size

Buy it if ✅ You want a super portable refractor for capturing large fields of view with excellent cross-field sharpness. ✅ You prioritize sharp, color-corrected images for wide-field deep-sky astrophotography.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a larger aperture for more detailed imaging applications. ❌ You want to take high resolution images of the moon and planets.

The bottom line 🔎 The William Optics RedCat 51 delivers stunning wide-field deep sky images with superb portability.

The William Optics RedCat 51 is a compact apochromatic refractor designed for wide-field astrophotography, excelling at capturing sprawling nebulas like the Veil or North America Nebula. Its 51mm f/4.9 Petzval lens, with a 250mm focal length, produces sharp, color-corrected images across a 45mm image circle, compatible with full-frame sensors.

Top-quality optics eliminate chromatic aberration, delivering pinpoint stars and vibrant colors. At just 3.9 pounds, it pairs well with lightweight mounts like the Sky-Watcher Star Adventurer, making it ideal for travel. The internal focus design (WIFD) ensures smooth, sag-free focusing, even with heavy cameras. Priced around $1,500, it’s a premium choice, but users rave about its no-fuss setup and exceptional sharpness.

The small aperture does limit light-gathering for faint objects somewhat, requiring longer exposures for pleasing results. For astrophotographers chasing wide-field masterpieces, the RedCat 51’s portability and optical quality are hard to beat, though it’s less well suited for planetary or high-magnification work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally William Optics RedCat 51 Attributes Notes Design Compact Petzval refractor with internal focus mechanism. Performance OTA-only, ideal for lightweight mounts and travel. Functionality Sharp, color-corrected images for wide-field nebula photography.

Best for smartphone astrophotography

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Celestron NexStar 8SE Best for smartphone astrophotography - User-friendly for smartphone imaging Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Aperture: 203.2mm Focal length: 2032mm Focal ratio: f/10 Mount: Computerized Alt-Azimuth Weight: 33 lbs Optical design: Schmidt-Cassegrain Coating: StarBright XLT Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Easy SkyAlign setup + Accurate GoTo pointing and tracking + Larger aperture allows for bright, detailed images + Smartphone adapter compatible Reasons to avoid - Expensive for casual smartphone imaging - Limited capability for long exposure work

Buy it if ✅ You want an easy-to-use telescope for smartphone astrophotography. ✅ You’re a beginner seeking a computerized system with good quality pointing and tracking.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an equatorial mount for long-exposure deep-sky astrophotography. ❌ You prefer a super lightweight setup for frequent transport to dark-sky locations.

The bottom line 🔎 The Celestron NexStar 8SE simplifies smartphone astrophotography with large aperture and advanced easy to use features.

The Celestron NexStar 8SE is a beginner-friendly telescope optimized for smartphone astrophotography, particularly for bright targets like the moon and planets. Its 203.2mm aperture and 2032mm focal length at f/10 deliver detailed, high-magnification images, enhanced by StarBright XLT coatings for 97.4% light transmission.

The computerized alt-azimuth mount, with a 40,000-object database and SkyAlign technology, locates targets in seconds. Pair it with the Celestron NexYZ smartphone adapter for easy smartphone astro-shots, though the alt-az mount limits deep-sky exposures without a wedge.

At 33 pounds, it’s portable but requires eight AA batteries, lasting around 2-4 hours, or an optional power tank. Users praise its sharp images and ease of use, with Jupiter’s belts and Saturn’s rings easily captured.

Priced around $1,600, it’s a solid investment for casual imagers, but serious deep-sky photographers may need an equatorial mount.

Read our full Celestron NexStar 8SE review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celestron NexStar 8SE Attributes Notes Design Compact Schmidt-Cassegrain with user-friendly GoTo mount. Performance SkyAlign and smartphone compatibility simplify targeting and imaging. Functionality Bright, detailed planetary images, though somewhat limited for long-exposure deep-sky work.

Best for stars

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: William Optics)

William Optics ZenithStar 73 Best for stars - Quality sharp refractor that is ideal for imaging star clusters Our expert review: Specifications Aperture: 73mm Focal length: 430mm Focal ratio: f/5.9 Mount: None (OTA only) Weight: 5.5 lbs Optical design: Apochromatic Refractor Coating: Fully Multi-Coated Reasons to buy + Pinpoint star sharpness + Lightweight and compact + Excellent color correction + Wide-field versatility Reasons to avoid - Limited light-gathering power - Mount sold separately

Buy it if ✅ You want sharp, vibrant images of star clusters and wide-field deep-sky objects. ✅ You need a portable refractor for travel-friendly astrophotography with small mounts.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize large apertures for capturing faint, distant galaxies or fine planetary detail. ❌ You need an all-in-one system with a mount included for immediate use.

The bottom line 🔎 The William Optics ZenithStar 73 excels at sharp, colorful star cluster imaging.

The William Optics ZenithStar 73 is a high-performance apochromatic refractor tailored for astrophotographers chasing sharp, colorful star clusters and wide-field targets. Its 73mm aperture and 430mm focal length at f/5.9, paired with a Flat 73A field flattener, deliver pinpoint stars across a wide field, ideal for objects like the Pleiades or Andromeda Galaxy.

Fully multi-coated optics ensure excellent color correction, eliminating chromatic aberration for vibrant images. At 5.5 pounds, it’s perfect for portable mounts like the Sky-Watcher HEQ5, with setup taking under 10 minutes. Priced around $1,000, it’s a mid-range investment, but users laud its crisp, flat-field images, even with short exposures.

The moderate aperture limits light-gathering/resolution for faint galaxies or planetary details. Its compact design suits travel, but it’s an OTA-only purchase, so a mount is needed.

For star-focused astrophotographers, the ZenithStar 73 offers premium optics in a lightweight package, though it’s less suited for high-magnification planetary work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally William Optics ZenithStar 73 Attributes Notes Design Compact apochromatic refractor with field flattener for sharp imaging. Performance OTA-only, pairs well with lightweight equatorial mounts. Functionality Vibrant, sharp star images, excellent for clusters and wide fields.

