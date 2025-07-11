Amazon Prime Day is over but that doesn't mean all the deals have stopped. There are still plenty of anti-Prime Day deals around but they could end any moment so these really are your last chances to grab a Unistellar smart telescope for $300 cheaper or a Sony A7R V with $1000 off. Now is a great time to grab some new skywatching gear because Saturn has made a grand return to the late night sky this month.

The optics we are recommending feature in our expert buying guides that cover the best telescopes, the best binoculars, the best smart telescopes and more categories. For a full round-up of all the best deals across skywatching, cameras, technology and entertainment, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Read on for our hand-picked selection of the best savings on skywatching you can still get post-Prime Day. If we know when a deal will be ending, we will tell you, but there may be some deals that have already finished.

Top post-Prime Day skywatching deals

Top post-Prime Day telescope deals

Unistellar eQuinox 2 with backpack: was $2,799 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $300 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length. This bundle comes with the official Unistellar backpack included for taking to dark sky sites. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there. This deal could expire soon.

ZWO Seestar S30: was $429 now $399 at Amazon Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app. This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever! This deal could expire soon.

ZWO Seestar S50: was $575 now $546 at Amazon Save $29 on an affordable smart telescope that can get amazing views of the night sky at the push of a button. We gave it four and a half stars in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review for its intuitive app, easy set-up and electronic dew heater that prevents fogging. This deal could expire soon.

Top post-Prime Day binoculars deals

Canon 10x20 IS Binoculars : was $539 now $469 at Newegg Save over $69 on these compact image-stabilised binoculars. Their ergonomic design makes them easy to slip into a pocket or take with you on adventures. The image stabilisation helps you maintain steady views of whatever you are looking at, whether that is constellations or wildlife. This deal could expire soon.