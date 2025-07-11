Prime Day is over but savings are still active — invest in some new optics for the return of Saturn to late-night skies
Prime Day finished on July 11 and there are still some late savings on telescopes and binoculars, but they won't last forever.
Amazon Prime Day is over but that doesn't mean all the deals have stopped. There are still plenty of anti-Prime Day deals around but they could end any moment so these really are your last chances to grab a Unistellar smart telescope for $300 cheaper or a Sony A7R V with $1000 off. Now is a great time to grab some new skywatching gear because Saturn has made a grand return to the late night sky this month.
The optics we are recommending feature in our expert buying guides that cover the best telescopes, the best binoculars, the best smart telescopes and more categories. For a full round-up of all the best deals across skywatching, cameras, technology and entertainment, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub.
Read on for our hand-picked selection of the best savings on skywatching you can still get post-Prime Day. If we know when a deal will be ending, we will tell you, but there may be some deals that have already finished.
Top post-Prime Day skywatching deals
Top post-Prime Day telescope deals
Save $600 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2 in this amazing anti-Prime deal from BH Photo and Video. Enjoy relaxed and easy views of the universe with the capability to capture them all on a 6.4MP.
It's our favourite smart telescope in our best smart telescopes guide and we gave it four and a half stars in our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review.
This deal ends on July 13.
Save $300 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length.
This bundle comes with the official Unistellar backpack included for taking to dark sky sites. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there.
This deal could expire soon.
Save $500 on this smart telescope that is also super portable. It's simple to use and autofocuses on celestial objects, now with a high-quality Nikon eyepiece.
We gave the non-pro version four and half stars out of five in our full Unistellar Odyssey review.
This deal could expire soon.
Save $300 on this powerful smart telescope. Automatically slew to and image over 5000 celestial objects, including 37 million stars.
We gave it four and half stars out of five in our full eVscope 2 review.
Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app.
This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever!
This deal could expire soon.
Save $29 on an affordable smart telescope that can get amazing views of the night sky at the push of a button.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review for its intuitive app, easy set-up and electronic dew heater that prevents fogging.
This deal could expire soon.
Save $200 on the best motorized telescope in our best telescopes guide. We rated it four and a half stars in our NexStar 8SE review.
It features an eight-inch aperture, a useful magnification of up to 180x, an easy-to-operate hand controller and stunning optics, perfect for almost any night sky object.
This deal could expire soon.
Top post-Prime Day binoculars deals
Save $249 on the best overall binoculars in our best binoculars guide. We think they are the best stargazing binoculars you can buy thanks to clever image stabilisation that eliminates shakes from your hands.
They make looking at constellations and star fields a stable viewing experience and that is why we gave thema huge five stars in our full Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars review.
This deal could expire soon.
Save over $69 on these compact image-stabilised binoculars. Their ergonomic design makes them easy to slip into a pocket or take with you on adventures.
The image stabilisation helps you maintain steady views of whatever you are looking at, whether that is constellations or wildlife.
This deal could expire soon.
Save $50 on the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. These offers 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture with a waterproof design, making them suitable for outdoor use.
We gave the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars four stars out of five for their lightweight build and sharp views.
This deal could expire soon.
Save over $20 on these sturdy binoculars that bring HD views in a lightweight body. We picked them as our best mid-range model in our best binoculars guide for their multipurpose optics and wide field of view.
We awarded them four stars in our full Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD binoculars review.
NOTE: You need to input your email on the purchase page to get access to the $149 deal price.
This deal could expire soon.
Save an astonishing $461 on these Leica Noctivid binoculars that feature a 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture. They boast supreme optics and come with extras including a carry case, lens caps, a neck strap and an impressive lifetime warranty.
This deal could expire soon.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.