The Expanse: Osiris Reborn: Release date rumors, gameplay, & everything else we know about this sci-fi RPG

We at Space.com have been vocal about our love for The Expanse , the hit TV show based on the book series of the same name. Now, Owlcat Games (of WH40K: Rogue Trader fame) aims to mine its universe for gold with a new RPG that takes cues from modern classics: The Expanse: Osiris Reborn .

After a Telltale-developed narrative game , it became abundantly clear that both fans and newcomers wanted to see more of The Expanse in video game form. Osiris Reborn is quite different, but its focus on characters, their relationships, and flexible storytelling honors what's come before it. At the same time, Owlcat wants players to get their hands dirty with frantic third-person shooter combat, which should instantly make any sci-fi veteran think of the mighty Mass Effect series.

The 24th century is dangerous even as humanity thrives across the cosmos. As a daring mercenary thrown into a surprising conflict, the solar system is your playground, but it's rough out there even with a skilled crew by your side. Here's everything we know about The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, one of our most anticipated upcoming space games , so far.

When is The Expanse: Osiris Reborn coming out?

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn hasn't set a release window yet.

Though Owlcat Games hasn't shied away from sharing details on the game and its development, a release window isn't available at the time of writing. We've been promised "new reveals" and more behind-the-scenes dev diaries in 2026, but that's everything for now.

What platforms is The Expanse: Osiris Reborn launching on?

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Windows).

As expected, Owlcat Games has left last-gen platforms behind for this RPG, which seems to be pushing the visual tech as much as possible. The commitment to current-gen consoles and beefy PC hardware should also translate into more chaotic shootouts and complex levels. There's been zero talk of a Nintendo Switch 2 port.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn trailers

Although we technically haven't seen much of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn yet, its first trailer was a generous one and packed plenty of in-game footage. After that, Owlcat's marketing has focused on showing different aspects of the game and its creation in more depth than usual.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Environmental Showcase - YouTube Watch On

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn — Main Theme - YouTube Watch On

Bringing Space to Life | The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - YouTube Watch On

What type of RPG is The Expanse: Osiris Reborn?

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a third-person action RPG (ARPG) in the same vein as BioWare's Mass Effect series. This means you'll be fighting real-time battles full of flying bullets and explosions, and built around a Gears of War "cover system" plus squad abilities that can be quickly chosen and executed.

As expected from deep RPGs (and making good use of Owlcat's experience), this new game will have a strong focus on unique companions "with their own scars" and looking to do things that might not always line up with your views. Relationships will be tested, and it's expected that players will be forced to make tough decisions as tensions rise inside and outside the team's ship.

The extent to which players can reshape the narrative hasn't been unveiled yet. What we do know is that The Expanse: Osiris Reborn isn't a small game , with locations like Ganymede , Ceres, Mars , and Luna waiting to be explored through semi-open levels. Outside your ship (the most advanced in the solar system), and the more linear shootouts, exploration will be a core part of the experience. Needless to say, z ero-gravity sections will be quite common as well.

Will The Expanse: Osiris Reborn have multiplayer modes?

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn won't support multiplayer in any way, at least not at launch. Past games from Owlcat Games have had a multiplayer option, but this game appears to be a far more focused RPG.

Even though Unreal Engine is remarkably good for network features, the developers chose to scrap a potential multiplayer element early on . The logical assumption here would be that a cooperative mode was discussed at some point. However, as it stands, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is letting solo players experience everything it has to offer at their own pace.

Is The Expanse: Osiris Reborn connected to the TV show?

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

The Expanse's TV show and novels aren't required homework to jump into Osiris Reborn, even if we know straight from the developers that its plot happens "during the first two-and-a-half seasons of the show, or the first two books." While some familiar faces could show up, sure, it's a separate story free from restrictions otherwise.

Players can create their own captain (Earther, Martian, or Belter ) and follow their own path, starting as a Pinkwater security mercenary who's on leave on the asteroid Eros when all hell breaks loose. Not much else has been revealed at this point, but it's been said that the captain and their crew are forcefully dragged into a massive conspiracy and hunted down by "a relentless enemy."

Political elements and other threats common in sci-fi storytelling – such as being sent floating through outer space or shot through the helmet, to name two – will be present too, so Owlcat's take on The Expanse appears to be anything but relaxing. We wouldn't want it any other way!

If you do want to catch up on the show ahead of Osiris Reborn's release, you can catch all six seasons of The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video.