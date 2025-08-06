'The threat has evolved': Humanity faces the ultimate apex aliens in stunning new 'Invasion' season 3 trailer (video)

Invasion — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Who's just a wee bit curious to discover exactly what's inside that crashed extraterrestrial mothership in Apple TV+'s riveting sci-fi show, "Invasion"? Yeah, us too.

After 2023's season 2 cliffhanger finale, that titanic derelict craft is just waiting to be investigated and, as this haunting new season 3 trailer shows, our international band of hardy survivors facing humanity’s extinction seems up to the task.

"Invasion" and its latest 10-episode outing lands back on Earth on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, with a single episode premiere, followed by new chapters rolling out weekly each Friday until its Oct. 24, 2025, conclusion. This series has evolved into one of the finest offerings in Apple TV+'s extensive lineup of sci-fi sensations that also includes "Foundation," "Silo," "For All Mankind," and more. We can't wait to creep inside the behemoth spacecraft to explore.

Apple TV+'s "Invasion" Season 3 returns on Aug. 22, 2025 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Executive produced by Oscar-nominated and two-time Emmy-nominated filmmaker Simon Kinberg ("Deadpool," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Martian") and David Weil ("Hunters"), "Invasion" season 3 will step into the unknown with the series' main group converging to devise a plan that will see them infiltrate the intimidating aliens fallen headquarters.

With the infestation of shapeshifting hunter-killers spreading across the globe, randomly slaughtering humans like cattle, these diverse strangers must forge a bond as they struggle to uncover a weakness in these uninvited creatures before time runs out.

Nightmarish terrors await inside the mothership in "Invasion" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

In this enticing trailer, we see an elite crew of commandos formed to cross through the dead zone towards the wreckage of the downed mothership on a predictably doomed helicopter flight, with our connected heroes reluctantly recruited to join the team due to their psychic link to the aliens. We’re also treated to some unsettling imagery of crawling luminescent creatures inside their dark lair, showing the hidden horrors that have obviously evolved into more insidious lifeforms.

"What I saw is new, more powerful," reveals Shamier Anderson's Trevante. "And they’re not done."

"Invasion" season 3 arrives Aug. 22 exclusively on Apple TV+ with familiar returning faces that include actors Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj. This season also introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.