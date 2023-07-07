Aliens return to conquer Earth in 'Invasion' Season 2 on Apple TV+

They're baaaack.

Apple TV+ has planted its sci-fi flag firmly in the heart of the streaming universe lately with prestige series like "Foundation," "Silo," and the refreshing retro-future of "Hello Tomorrow!"

To add to their speculative fiction sensations, the popular platform has just released the official premiere date of "Invasion" Season 2 as Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and shared some intriguing first-look images of the upcoming summertime offering.

"Invasion" first launched back in October of 2021 for a 10-episode season with its original premise being: "Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them."

Related: Best alien invasion movies of all time

Don't touch the shimmery blob! Don't ever touch the shimmery blob! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Created by Simon Kinberg ("Deadpool," "X-Men: Days of Future Past") and David Weil ("Citadel") and executive produced by Boat Rocker, "Invasion" received mostly enthusiastic reviews in its opening run, praised for a firm focus on its diverse characters sprinkled around the planet and fleshing out the harrowing impacts on humanity as it contended with hostile invaders from outer space.

Season 2 kicks off the action a few months after event of the Season 1 finale as extraterrestrial invaders regroup and ramp up their assault in their ruthless mission to exterminate all of humankind.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of 'Invasion' on Apple TV+," said Kinberg. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

A newly-released image for "Invasion" Season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Invasion" features returning stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. alongside fresh series co-stars Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O'Connell Marsh serve as "Invasion's" executive producers in collaboration with Kinberg and Weil.

Apple TV+'s "Invasion" Season 2 infiltrates the streamer starting on August 23, 2023.