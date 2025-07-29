SpaceX quiz: Test your private rocket knowledge
Whether you're a Falcon 9 fan or want to go to Mars, this quiz is your chance to prove it.
From historic rocket launches to mind-bending space technology, SpaceX has revolutionized space travel. The private company has reshaped the modern space with reusable rockets, ambitious missions, and bold visions of colonizing Mars.
Since its founding, the company has achieve feats once thought impossible. Its partnership with NASA has shown the capabilities of private spaceflight, with implications in space tourism.
You've seen the rocket launches, watched the booster landings, and maybe even stayed up for a livestream or two. But are you truly a SpaceX expert, or just along for the ride? Our quiz will test your grasp of the company's accomplishments and technologies.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.