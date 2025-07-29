SpaceX quiz: Test your private rocket knowledge

From historic rocket launches to mind-bending space technology, SpaceX has revolutionized space travel. The private company has reshaped the modern space with reusable rockets, ambitious missions, and bold visions of colonizing Mars.

Since its founding, the company has achieve feats once thought impossible. Its partnership with NASA has shown the capabilities of private spaceflight, with implications in space tourism.

You've seen the rocket launches, watched the booster landings, and maybe even stayed up for a livestream or two. But are you truly a SpaceX expert, or just along for the ride? Our quiz will test your grasp of the company's accomplishments and technologies.