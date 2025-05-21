Recommended reading

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit on brand-new Falcon 9 rocket after abort (photos)

News
By published

Liftoff occurred at 11:19 p.m. ET on Tuesday (May 20).

a black and white spacex rocket launches into a dark night sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on May 20, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

A brand-new SpaceX rocket just earned its wings.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Tuesday (May 20) at 11:19 p.m. EDT (0319 GMT on May 21), carrying 23 of the company's Starlink broadband satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO).

That was a day later than originally planned; SpaceX attempted to launch the mission on Monday night (May 19), but that try was aborted just before liftoff, for reasons that the company did not immediately explain.

A rocket launch carves an orange arc into a dark night sky in this long-exposure photo.

A long-exposure view of the Starlink launch on May 20, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Tuesday's launch was the first ever for this Falcon 9's first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. That's a rarity for the company, which is known for its pioneering rocket reuse.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the booster made its first-ever landing, touching down on the SpaceX drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 23 Starlink satellites toward LEO, where they were deployed on schedule about 65 minutes after launch.

Related stories:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

Starlink satellites: Facts, tracking and impact on astronomy

Starlink satellite train: how to see and track it in the night sky

Tuesday night's launch was the 60th Falcon 9 flight of 2025 and the 43rd Starlink mission of the year already.

Starlink is the largest satellite megaconstellation ever constructed, consisting of about 7,500 operational satellites at the moment. And that number is growing all the time, as Tuesday's action shows.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.