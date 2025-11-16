Watch SpaceX launch powerful ocean-mapping satellite for Europe and NASA early Nov. 17

Sentinel-6B Launch - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch an advanced ocean-mapping satellite from California early Monday morning (Nov. 17), and you can watch the action live.

The Sentinel-6B spacecraft is scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday at 12:21 a.m. EDT (0521 GMT; 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16 local California time).

You can watch the launch live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday (Nov. 16; 0430 GMT on Nov. 17).

The Copernicus Sentinel-6B ocean-monitoring satellite is prepped for launch in California. (Image credit: USSF 30th Space Wing)

Sentinel-6B is part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth-observing program. The new satellite will measure sea surface heights around the globe with great accuracy, continuing the work of its predecessor, Sentinel 6 Michael Frelich , which launched atop a Falcon 9 in November 2020.

"Monitoring sea-level rise is high on the global agenda," European Space Agency (ESA) officials wrote in a Sentinel-6B mission description .

"In the past 25 years, the average height of the world's oceans has risen by almost 10 cm [4 inches], according to data from Copernicus," they added. "The Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission has become the gold standard reference mission to monitor and record this key consequence of climate change ."

Sentinel-6B will do this work using a radar altimeter instrument developed by ESA. The satellite also carries a NASA-provided microwave radiometer, which will determine atmospheric water content, allowing for more accurate interpretation of the altimeter's results.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During its first year of observations, Sentinel-6B will work with Sentinel 6 Michael Frelich, "enabling greater accuracy with precise cross-calibration between the two instruments," ESA officials wrote about the mission, which is a collaboration among the European Commission, ESA, NASA, Eumetsat, and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with support from the French space agency CNES.

If all goes according to plan on Monday morning, the Falcon 9's upper stage will deploy Sentinel-6B about 57 minutes after liftoff. The 3,175-pound (1,440 kilograms) satellite will then make its way to its science orbit, which lies 830 miles (1,336 kilometers) above Earth.