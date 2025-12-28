Our favorite Space.com stories of 2025

We've rounded up some of our favorite space stories we published in 2025.

Quite a bit has happened in the space sector this year, out in the cosmos as well as on Earth — and actually, in Earth orbit, too.

For instance, U.S. President Donald Trump took office in only January, but his administration is responsible for a wealth of changes that have flipped life upside down for scientists in the States. China, Russia and India are meanwhile steadily strengthening their space programs, and other countries are starting to bloom toward the cosmos as well. Earth orbit, to say the least, is getting pretty crowded.

At the same time, an interstellar comet paid our solar system a surprising visit, black holes and neutron stars continue to baffle us with their mind-bending characteristics, the northern lights are suddenly appearing in skies across the world, a Mars rover managed to find rocky treasure on the Red Planet and science fiction has been captivating enough to float us into our imaginations on days when real things like spaceflight crashes and political encroachment on climate science get overwhelming.

But through it all, our reporters have been following the show.

So, to create a must-read story list for you, we asked our staff to select their favorite pieces of 2025. Alas, while you're drinking leftover hot chocolate or sitting in your room trying to escape questions from your extended family, here are some great reads, twisty reads, essential reads and long, joyful reads to relax into.

1. On NASA sinking its flagship science center and possibly breaking the law

One of the episodes of our podcast "This Week in Space" talked to our staff writer Josh Dinner about his series on NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. (Image credit: Space.com / Marilyn Perkins, with contributions from Josh Dinner)

Anthony Wood Skywatching Writer

Josh has been putting out amazing stories all year, but his investigative article revealing the sweeping and chaotic changes inflicted by NASA leadership on the Goddard Space Flight Center was of a different class. It was a considered, well-researched and thoughtfully written piece that explored the human cost of the administration's actions, while alerting the public to the long-term damage that the secretive moves could wreak on the agency's scientific capabilities.

It prompted discussion and action from both Space.com's readership and also the ranking member of the U.S. congressional committee on science, space and technology, Zoe Lofgren, who cited the story in a letter to NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy while demanding that NASA cease its actions and give "a full accounting of the damage inflicted on Goddard thus far."

TLDR: Josh is the journalist I want to be when I finally grow up.

NASA is sinking its flagship science center during the government shutdown — and may be breaking the law in the process, critics say

2. The perplexing saga of an astronaut imposter

For years, Robert Hunt convinced everyone he could that he was a NASA astronaut. The truth was anything but. (Image credit: Future/Susan Lapides)

Tariq Malik Editor in Chief

After more than 20 years of space reporting, I thought I'd heard most of the crazy stories from the space age, but must admit that Jeff Maysh's tale of huckster astronaut wannabe Robert Hunt, who for years play-acted being an astronaut, took me by surprise. Through some meticulous reporting, and interviews with Hunt himself, Jeff recounts an astounding story of one man's determination to play the role of a space traveler without actually being one. It's an amazing story, more so for how long Hunt seemed to get away with it.

How a fake astronaut fooled the world, broke women's hearts, and landed in jail

3. Edwin Hubble's helpers and an aurora cruise

Circa 1945: Astronomer Dr. Edwin Powell Hubble sitting in a chair at a desk reading a journal. A staff member at Mt. Wilson Observatory, he was the first scientist to offer observational evidence supporting the theory, now known as Hubble's Law, of the expansion of the universe. (Image credit: New York Times Co./Getty Images)

Monisha Ravisetti Astronomy Editor

As an astronomy editor, I read and write about Edwin Hubble a lot, and in many different contexts. His presence permeates so much of physics as a whole, from the Hubble Space Telescope and Hubble's Law to the Hubble Constant and resulting Hubble Tension. But what science writer Keith Cooper did with his look back on how Hubble proved our Milky Way galaxy isn't alone in the universe is focus on the side characters responsible for Hubble's great success — characters very rarely spoken about. This engrossing read is where my rabbit-hole of knowledge about Milton Humason began, a janitor and mule skinner who helped with the construction of Mount Wilson Observatory, then went on to aid Hubble in several major discoveries.

I'm not sure if this is allowed, but I also have a second favorite that needs to be on this list. Maybe I was biased because I read this story after having a slightly rough day and sipping tea in my bed, but our editor Daisy Dobrijevic's long, narrative piece about being on a multi-day aurora cruise along Norway's frigid coast was really a treat. The vivid imagery and honest retelling of what emotions are involved when viewing neon ribbons in the sky make you feel like you were there. There's one bit about a window that has stayed in my mind. You'll know when you read it.

100 years ago, Edwin Hubble proved our Milky Way galaxy isn't alone

Is an aurora cruise worth it? I joined Hurtigruten's Signature Voyage to find out

4. Trump's desire to slash NASA's budget rattles scientists

NASA was faced with possible severe budget cuts in 2025. (Image credit: Josh Dinner)

Steve Spaleta Senior Producer

I love how we leaned into writing about the current U.S. administration's questionable decisions this year, and this was one of my favorites. In times of controversy, in-depth reporting matters more than ever.

'What a waste:' US scientists decry Trump's 47% cuts to NASA science budget

5. A NASA satellite corpse in disguise