The best sci-fi and space games of 2025, ranked

The last few years have been a good time for sci-fi gaming fans, and 2025 was no exception. We've embarked on expansive space journeys, battled cosmic behemoths, and survived the post-apocalypse several times over. And now, as the year comes to a close, we're here to lay down the space law with our best sci-fi and space games of 2025.

We've seen it all, from big-budget, AAA titles like The Outer Worlds 2 and DOOM: The Dark Ages to plucky indie projects like Routine and Citizen Sleeper 2. Almost every genre is represented on this list too, with strategy games and RPGs sitting proudly alongside first-person shooters and fighting games.

If you'd rather look forward into the future, you can also check out our upcoming space and sci-fi games list, which showcases everything we're hyped about that's coming in 2026 and beyond. If you think we missed anything, sound off in the comments. Now, let's dive into our Space's best sci-fi and space games of 2025.

10. The Outer Worlds 2

Release date: October 29, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows), PS5, Xbox Series X/S | Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds blasted off in late 2025 to surprisingly little fanfare, but most players agree it's a big upgrade over the original space-set RPG . With a far more comedic tone, larger maps (across several planets) to explore, and flexible dialogue and progression systems, it packed almost everything we could've wanted from a follow-up.

The story follows an all-new custom character — an Earth Directorate agent — tasked with uncovering what's causing destructive rifts that are spreading across the galaxy. As you'd expect from an Obsidian game, the narrative is shaped by your decisions and actions, with character builds offering all sorts of bonus options to deal with delicate situations. The replay value is high, as long as the mix of FPS action and open-ended exploration clicks with you.

9. Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening — Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 10, 2025 | Platform: PC (Windows) | Developer: Funcom

Though it's not directly connected to Denis Villeneuve's massive movie adaptations , Dune: Awakening puts much of their aesthetic to good use and manages to capture the harsh, but beautiful wonder of Arrakis.

As an online survival game, it doesn't break a lot of new ground, but Frank Herbert's universe's unique traits and elements give it a different flavor from the get-go and refresh the familiar MMO gameplay loop.

In a gaming landscape full of always-online MMOs worth exploring in depth, Arrakis' treacherous sands and its more populated locales are alluring in ways even the biggest Dune fans weren't expecting at first. With a focus on base-building, factions, and tales that expand on the characters and lore we already knew, Dune: Awakening finds its own balance and rewards persistent groups of players.

As a solo adventurer, there's also fun to be had, but prepare yourself for a more nomadic playstyle, making use of powers and gadgets to avoid direct conflict. Just remember: Do not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.

8. DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Launch Trailer (4K) | Available May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 15, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows), PS5, Xbox Series X/S | Developer: id Software

Taking on entire demonic armies of hell never gets old, especially when we get to step into the big stompy boots of the mighty Doom Slayer (or Doomguy for the OG fans). This year, DOOM: The Dark Ages gave us an extremely metal prequel that — while a bit too lore and cutscene-heavy — presented more surprising tricks and gameplay refreshes to keep the long-running FPS series alive and kicking butt.

But wait, this is a sci-fi list; doesn't DOOM: The Dark Ages have a medieval setting? Yes, but it also contains plenty of plasma guns, rocket launchers, spaceships, and whatnot. It expertly mixes dark fantasy and sci-fi elements, and the art direction alone makes it an adventure worth embarking on.

Some say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but id Software has proven all the doubters wrong once again. Sure, it's not as inspired as the best DOOM games , but few shooter formulas have remained this fun and iconic for so long.

7. Marvel Cosmic Invasion

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 1, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows & Linux), PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 1/2 | Developer: Tribute Games

Another big favorite that arrived right before the end of the year was Marvel Cosmic Invasion . Tribute Games is no stranger to knocking out excellent side-scrolling blasts from the past (but they're modern releases), so expectations were high.

With a fun cast of heroes borrowed from across Marvel's history, and enough combos and special moves to carry the adventure to the finish line, it's one of our favorite modern beat 'em ups and no doubt one of the year's best sci-fi games overall.

Annihilus, an often-overlooked Marvel villain, also gets much-deserved time to shine in this pixelated cosmic odyssey, with his insectoid Annihilation Wave at the center of the galaxy-wide chaos that also showcases other famous bad guys like Knull and Galactus. A lesser version of Marvel Cosmic Invasion could've been one-note, but Tribute Games went for broke with both the roster of playable characters and the selection of enemies and locations. The result is an amazing celebration of the more space-oriented side of the Marvel universe.

6. Terminator 2D: NO FATE

Terminator 2D: No Fate - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 12, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows), PS4/5, Xbox One & Series X/S, Nintendo Switch | Developer: Bitmap Bureau

We recently ran through the Terminator games that are actually good , since most of them… you know, suck. We can add another entry to that list, though, as Bitmap Bureau's Terminator 2D: NO FATE is a certified banger. It leans hard on the retro vibes and refreshes the side-scrolling formula with some new tricks.

At first glance, it might look like an old-fashioned throwback with pure arcade DNA you can beat in one sitting, but with alternate story paths and plenty of unlockable modes that make achievement-hunting a blast, Terminator 2D: NO FATE surprises without diluting its pick-up-and-play nature. The pixel art is gorgeous; the controls are smooth; and the mission variety keeps the experience dynamic during its short runtime. James Cameron's 1991 sci-fi action masterpiece finally has a game tie-in worthy of its legacy.

5. Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising - Official Launch Trailer | Galaxies Gaming Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: April 24, 2025 | Platform: PC (Windows) | Developer: Slipgate Ironworks

Slipgate Ironworks surprised us in 2025 with Tempest Rising, an excellent sci-fi real-time strategy game . At first glance, it looks very Command & Conquer influenced, but once you get past the obvious homages, you'll discover Tempest Rising is so much more.

With two very asymmetrical playable factions (and the promise of stranger additions on the horizon), this RTS leans hard on its sci-fi elements, and the moment-to-moment fun factor is higher because of it.

The story takes us into an alternate history Earth where two factions battle over the control of territory and the mysterious Tempest resource, which has enabled all sorts of technological advancements. The complexity quickly ramps up, and the two distinct campaigns know how to keep things engaging in the long run. After that, of course, it's all about offline skirmishes and, if you're brave enough, dueling online opponents. With robust base-building, solid combat mechanics, and well-designed units, Tempest Rising now sits comfortably among the RTS classics.

4. Routine

ROUTINE . LAUNCH TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 4, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows), Xbox One & Series X/S | Developer: Lunar Software

Entertainment Editor Ian here for this entry. I'm a bit of a baby when it comes to horror games , but I will soldier through when the aesthetic is on point. So, as a fan of the retrofuturistic, tapepunk look of movies like Alien, Routine necessitated me putting on my big boy pants and wading in.

I'm glad I did too, because Routine is a masterclass in visual styling, world-building, and tension. The opening half of the game plays out like the android sections of Alien Isolation, as you avoid killer space robots while figuring out what happened to the crew of the moon base you were sent to repair.

Then something else arrives, and we're a family-friendly website, which means I can't use the torrent of curse words that I would normally use to describe it here, so I'll just say "flip that thing, flip it right to heck". You'll spend a bit more time than is ideal hiding under a desk, waiting for enemies to move so you can proceed, but this minor pacing quibble aside, Routine is absolutely deserving of your time.

3. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Final Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 26, 2025 | Platform: PS5 | Developer: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 is unlike anything else out there. If you're looking for conventional stories and characters, look elsewhere because this is a Hideo Kojima game. He's a weird guy, but you can't deny the man's ability to craft stylish and intriguing games. If you vibe with that, this bold sequel is one of the year's best releases.

Death Stranding 2 has a bigger focus on player freedom than the original, letting you tackle deliveries across difficult landscapes in more interesting ways. As a result, much of the original's monotony was nullified, but what about the rest?

Well, it's hard to describe the plot, and even harder to do so without spoiling anything. But in this off-beat post-apocalypse, where mysterious hostile creatures roam the Earth and communities seek to reconnect via the Chiral Network , porter Sam Bridges and his allies seek to help Australian colonies 11 months after the USA-set original game. With a bigger focus on combat and vehicles in between long walks, it really stands on its own and continues to be a unique experience. It's not for everyone, but it rewards the curious.

2. Split Fiction

Split Fiction | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: March 6, 2025 | Platforms: PC (Windows), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 | Developer: Hazelight Studios

After winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards back in 2021, Hazelight Studios went to work on their next ground-breaking co-op title. The result was Split Fiction, a bonkers co-op adventure that takes us through a smorgasbord of both fantasy and science fiction worlds, honoring the past and present of the genres across gaming, movies, and books.

In this loopy adventure – which can be played in split-screen or online co-op – two aspiring writers are trapped inside stories they've written when a company tries to shamelessly steal their creative ideas. This might sound familiar in our age of AI slop generated using stolen works, but the game's execution is at least more entertaining than Big Tech's attempts to destroy the internet.

With light cycles and laser cannons featuring alongside dragons and magical powers, there's never a dull moment in Split Fiction. The sheer variety of ideas, distinct sequences, and set pieces it throws at you is simply mind-blowing. Dust off that second controller, call a friend, and play this one — you owe it to yourself.

1. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector