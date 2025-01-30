'Citizen Sleeper 2' drops tomorrow, and we can't wait to roll the dice on this epic space RPG (trailer)

Citizen Sleeper 2 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Citizen Sleeper" was one of the best space games of 2022, offering up a unique vision of the (seemingly increasingly likely) dystopian capitalist future that awaits us among the stars. Now the sequel, "Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector", is here to bring us more cheery visions of our future, and an awesome launch trailer just dropped ahead of tomorrow's release date.

"Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector" is a dice-driven RPG where you play as an escaped android, on the run from the corporation that owns you and trapped inside a malfunctioning body. You'll explore the galaxy, find friends, and take on contracts to pay for the repairs you need. If the first game is any indication, you'll have to make some seriously hard choices along the way.

The Citizen Sleeper games won't be for everyone - it's more reading and rolling dice than blasting fools with space lasers, but it's an expertly written sci-fi tale that asks you to make gut-wrenching decisions in a cruel world. We can't wait to check this one out when it lands tomorrow.

"Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector" releases on Jan. 31, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.