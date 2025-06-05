'Star Wars: Zero Company' – Release window, trailers & everything we know

There's no shortage of upcoming Star Wars games worth getting excited about, but we're particularly hyped for Star Wars: Zero Company, an XCOM-like turn-based strategy game that will take us back to the Clone Wars.

Co-developed by Bit Reactor (ex-XCOM and Civilization devs) and EA's Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor), this new Star Wars title will feature both all-new characters, along with custom ones created and recruited by the player.

Taking a jump back in the Star Wars timeline to the clone wars, the goal in Star Wars: Zero Company is to win "the war beneath the war," no matter what it takes. No mean feat, as veteran turn-based tactics players will know. If you're a Star Wars fan looking for another all-new story about thankless soldiers and spies after Andor Season 2, this one might be right up your alley.

Zero Company could include Star Wars legends that did a lot of battling during the three-year-long Clone Wars conflict, but for the most part, we're expecting it to keep things shadowy, dirty, and grounded — don't expect Obi-Wan Kenobi to join your squad. You can recruit Jedi Knights who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the Republic, though.

Star Wars: Zero Company isn't the only upcoming Star Wars game we're eagerly anticipating — we've got Eclipse, and the Knights of the Old Republic remake on the way too. With these exciting games, alongside the great Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ and the slate of upcoming Star Wars movies on the way, it's a great time to be a Star Wars fan.

Star Wars: Zero Company is slated to launch at some point in 2026.

At the time of writing, Star Wars: Zero Company hasn't received a specific release date or window beyond "coming 2026" in its announcement trailer. We might see and learn more later this year, but considering that we've already seen some in-game footage, we're hoping for a launch during the first half of 2026.

What platforms will Star Wars: Zero Company be available on?

Star Wars: Zero Company is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

We're well past the halfway point of the current console generation, so it comes as no surprise that a highly detailed and complex AAA game based on the Star Wars IP like this one is leaving PS4 and Xbox One behind.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a graphically downsized Nintendo Switch 2 port happening at some point, though – especially after Star Wars Outlaws getting that treatment – but that's just speculation on our part.

Star Wars: Zero Company trailers

Only one Star Wars: Zero Company trailer has been released so far, but it's a satisfying one that blends a gloomy cinematic with quick snippets of in-game footage. You can get acquainted with some of the valiant warriors you'll be sending into Separatist bases here:

What is the plot of Star Wars: Zero Company?

Plot specifics haven't been shared yet, but the official synopsis released just in time for Star Wars Celebration 2025 gave us the name of the main character (Hawks) and teased the central premise behind the game:

"As an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, Zero Company must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked."

Also at Celebration, the developers revealed they were looking at every on-screen Star Wars era for inspiration, even if the action was limited to the Clone Wars. It's been teased that players can establish bonds between the "newly authored" operators as well as the custom recruits. For example, one key character featured in the first trailer is an Umbaran sniper who's backing the Republic to fight a "shadowy" enemy that we haven't met yet. Anyone familiar with the Clone Wars knows that Umbarans were, for the most part, Separatists, so that's a potentially interesting dynamic when you pair him alongside a veteran clone trooper like Trip (also seen in the first look).

Hawks is being set up as a Commander Shepard-like character with a fixed backstory, but who can be roleplayed and customized by the player. This fits with Zero Company's whole deal, which seems to be about mixing handcrafted stories and characters with emergent gameplay and player-created characters. It's an approach that's worked in the past, and we can't wait to see how it all comes together inside a Star Wars sandbox.

As for planets we'll be visiting, "Vandor from Solo, and Anaxes from Bad Batch" are locked, but the possibilities are endless, and we're hoping for some Clone Wars classics like Geonosis and Ryloth too.

What type of game is Star Wars: Zero Company?

Star Wars: Zero Company is a turn-based tactical strategy game. The most obvious comparison is the modern XCOM entries by Firaxis, but we can also point to BattleTech or Fire Emblem for contemporaries if you prefer fantasy settings.

For the uninitiated, this means turn-based combat using a squad of troopers of various classes, each with unique weapons and abilities. While most games require quick thinking and resources, Zero Company is about tactical decisions and deliberate moves. You'll need to make sense of what each character is good at, prepare them for battle at your HQ, and study both the fighting arenas and the enemies to make informed decisions.

The 'tactical' part is what makes things more interesting than simply scrolling up and down menus. Positioning units correctly is as important as (if not more than) using the right weapons and skills on the enemy forces. We've yet to see an in-depth gameplay video that shows us how movement and actions work exactly in Zero Company, but with a cast that includes Jedi, clone troopers, droids, and all sorts of mercenaries, we might be looking at one of the most flexible and playful tactical strategy games ever.