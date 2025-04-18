Ryan Gosling's new 'Star Wars' movie 'Starfighter' is coming in 2027, and it has nothing to do with the Starfighter games

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is now underway, and you know what that means? News on new movies and shows! With The Mandalorian & Grogu set to arrive next year, fans had been wondering about the next theatrical installment, and now we know it'll be a post-Skywalker Saga standalone titled Star Wars: Starfighter .

No, this movie won't be connected to the 2001 flight sim video game of the same name. Instead, it will take place "approximately five years" after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker . Little is known about the story at this point, though recurring rumors are pointing to Jedi (or at least Force-sensitive characters) being a big part of the plot, even if the movie isn't a direct follow-up to the sequel trilogy. Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) will be directing from a script written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project). Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) is now confirmed to star in the project.

The Star Wars social media accounts also shared a 20-second teaser with the logo and some epic music to announce the May 28, 2027, release date. Despite what the title might suggest, the use of the 'light of the Jedi' symbol right at the center backs up the aforementioned rumors. Watch it below:

Star Wars: Starfighter - Official Teaser Trailer | Star Wars Celebration 2025 - YouTube Watch On

At some point, renowned Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider teased Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker would have a small role in this story , paving the way for her own movie and the post-IX state of the galaxy. That project remains in active development alongside an all-new trilogy and other unrelated theatrical entries , according to today's press release from Disney and Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, casting seems to be underway for other major roles. Earlier this week, it was reported that Anora star Mikey Madison had passed on the movie , and Jesse Plemons (Civil War) might be one of the big names circling a villainous role. Expect numerous casting updates in the coming weeks and months.