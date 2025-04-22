Yousa in big doo-doo now, as Darth Jar Jar makes his way to Fortnite in the new Star Wars collaboration (video)

News
By published

The next Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will bring new content to Epic Games' hit online multiplayer game, including starfighters, Darth Jar Jar, and a new live event.

Screenshots from Fortnite showing Star Wars characters.
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Begun, the Fortnite War has... again. Just ahead of Star Wars Day 2025, Epic Games' massive online game will receive a new Star Wars-themed season, which will include new playable content and more than a few surprising cameos.

While many of the upcoming Star Wars video games are shaping up to be astounding, it's hard to imagine a real scenario in which the success of these Fortnite x Star Wars collaborations is topped.

This year, at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that the new season centered on the galaxy far, far away is introducing meme'd-into-existence Sith lord Darth Jar Jar. Of course, his showing up in Fortnite and an animated Lego special doesn't make him canon, but it's shocking nonetheless to see Lucasfilm fully embrace a long-running fandom joke. To get a proper taste of what's coming to Fortnite on May 2, check out the explosive teaser trailer below:

Fortnite Galactic Battle Teaser Trailer - YouTube Fortnite Galactic Battle Teaser Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Alongside Darth Jar Jar, the new premium battle pass will feature iconic characters like Emperor Palpatine and the all-new 'mashup' Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader. Separately, you'll be able to grab Mace Windu from the store. It remains to be seen whether Jar Jar in his darkest form will be part of the pass or be tied to the store or an in-game event.

Of course, you don't have to spend hard-earned credits to have fun, as the new playable content, including X-wings and TIE fighters, will be available for all players and fully integrated into the main battle royale experience. New themed map locations will be coming to the game too, with week-long events making use of them. Here's the full schedule:

  • Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025
  • The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025
  • Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025
  • Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025
  • Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025

Screenshots from Fortnite showing Star Wars characters.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Lucasfilm and Epic Games also teased "an in-game narrative live event" that will wrap up this interactive celebration of the Star Wars universe, so stay tuned for more news.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Fran Ruiz
Fran Ruiz

Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space games toys

We took a guided tour of the solar system in Elite Dangerous, and now you can too (interview)

It's always a pleasure to meet a new Lego Star Wars set, as Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship drops in for Star Wars Day

Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
A close-up view of a barred spiral galaxy. Two spiral arms reach horizontally away from the core in the centre, merging into a broad network of gas and dust which fills the image. This material glows brightest orange along the path of the arms, and is darker red across the rest of the galaxy. Through many gaps in the dust, countless tiny stars can be seen, most densely around the core
Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)
A black and white image of a space rock with a black background.
NASA's Lucy probe captures 1st close-up images of asteroid Donaldjohanson, revealing 'strikingly complicated geology'
Screenshots from the video game Elite Dangerous, showing a spaceship around a gas giant.
We took a guided tour of the solar system in Elite Dangerous, and now you can too (interview)
a person sits on a hillside and looks at a meteor streaking through the starry sky with the milky way on the left.
Don't miss the Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight: Here's what to expect
Five superheroes assemble downtown and look up into the sky
Marvel's screw-ups get their chance at redemption in the final 'Thunderbolts' trailer (video)
a triangular space plane approaches a satellite above the blue marble of Earth
US Space Force now has a framework for fighting a war in space
a small orb circles a large burning orb while leaving a trail of fire in its wake
Astronomers discover doomed planet shedding a Mount Everest's worth of material every orbit, leaving behind a comet-like tail
a sunrise scene over water with a faint outline of the suns corona visible before the sun is visible
Amateur astronomers capture groundbreaking photos of sun's corona during partial solar eclipse
Pope Francis waves to the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter&#039;s Square for the general audience on June 13, 2018 in Vatican City.
Italian Space Agency mourns death of Pope Francis
A sparkly bluish galaxy in space.
Our galactic neighbor Andromeda has a bunch of satellite galaxies — and they're weirdly pointing at us