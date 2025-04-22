Yousa in big doo-doo now, as Darth Jar Jar makes his way to Fortnite in the new Star Wars collaboration (video)
Begun, the Fortnite War has... again. Just ahead of Star Wars Day 2025, Epic Games' massive online game will receive a new Star Wars-themed season, which will include new playable content and more than a few surprising cameos.
While many of the upcoming Star Wars video games are shaping up to be astounding, it's hard to imagine a real scenario in which the success of these Fortnite x Star Wars collaborations is topped.
This year, at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that the new season centered on the galaxy far, far away is introducing meme'd-into-existence Sith lord Darth Jar Jar. Of course, his showing up in Fortnite and an animated Lego special doesn't make him canon, but it's shocking nonetheless to see Lucasfilm fully embrace a long-running fandom joke. To get a proper taste of what's coming to Fortnite on May 2, check out the explosive teaser trailer below:
Alongside Darth Jar Jar, the new premium battle pass will feature iconic characters like Emperor Palpatine and the all-new 'mashup' Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader. Separately, you'll be able to grab Mace Windu from the store. It remains to be seen whether Jar Jar in his darkest form will be part of the pass or be tied to the store or an in-game event.
Of course, you don't have to spend hard-earned credits to have fun, as the new playable content, including X-wings and TIE fighters, will be available for all players and fully integrated into the main battle royale experience. New themed map locations will be coming to the game too, with week-long events making use of them. Here's the full schedule:
- Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025
- The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025
- Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025
- Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025
- Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025
Lucasfilm and Epic Games also teased "an in-game narrative live event" that will wrap up this interactive celebration of the Star Wars universe, so stay tuned for more news.
Fran Ruiz
