'Destiny 2' is getting four new expansions, including a 'Star Wars' crossover that adds lightsabers and blasters (video)

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With the decade-long Light and Darkness saga wrapped up by last year's The Final Shape expansion , we were all expecting Destiny 2 to enter the twilight years of its life and not really get any more major updates, especially as their next game, Marathon , looms on the horizon. But we were fools to doubt Bungie, as their live online first-person shooter is getting a quadrilogy of big updates across 2025 and 2026..

2025 will mark the beginning of the Fate Saga, with this year being dubbed the ' Year of Prophecy ' and adding two new paid expansions to the game: The Edge of Fate on July 5 and the Star Wars-themed (yes, you read that right) Renegades on December 2.

In 2026, Shattered Cycle and The Alchemist will continue the tale. You can watch the cinematic trailer for The Edge of Fate above, plus a short teaser for Renegades, which includes lightsabers and familiar blasters, below:

Destiny 2: Renegades | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cosmic mysteries such as "What is fate?" will be at the center of this new saga, with The Edge of Fate marking both a new chapter for veterans and a fresh entry point for those who haven't experienced Destiny 2's vast sci-fi fantasy universe before.

This new narrative will expand on the Nine, "enigmatic celestial beings" which have been mentioned in past Destiny stories... but never were the focus, while the new destination will be Kepler , a planetoid "at the edge of the solar system ."

New abilities will allow Guardians to transform into balls of pure energy and teleport around the world. ' Metroidvania ' games have been cited as an inspiration by the developers, and you can see that and more in the action-packed gameplay trailer below:

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

The final surprise is that, as of right now, players will be able to start preparing for The Edge of Fate with the prologue-like 'Rite of the Nine' update, which includes three all-new dungeons. Check out the short announcement trailer below:

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Destiny 2: Heresy | Rite of the Nine Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Destiny 2 is now available to play on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox consoles, and PC as an online free-to-play title. To get access to the full story and all the missions, however, you'll have to pick up the paid expansions.