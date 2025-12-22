10 space zombie movies, books, and games to prepare you for the night of the intergalactic dead

Halloween may have been and gone, but with the nights drawing in, there’s still plenty of time to explore sci-fi’s universal terrors. So, come with us as we delve into the nightmare realm of space zombies, alien parasites, and lunar plagues.

According to George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, “When there is no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” But what if we should be looking up instead of down, and the undead are just as likely to come from the stars? After all, fear thrives in isolation, and there’s nowhere more isolated than deep space.

From The Last Days on Mars to Dead Moon, we’ve rounded up ten movies, games, and books where zombies infest starships, shamble across the surface of other worlds, or bring their galactic infection to Earth. For more interstellar spooks, check out our lists of the best space horror games and best space horror movies .

Space zombie movies

Lifeforce (1985)

Release date: June 21, 1985 | Cast: Steve Railsback, Peter Firth, Frank Finlay, Mathilda May | Director: Tobe Hooper | Where to watch: Blu-ray

Dracula has nothing on Lifeforce’s alien vampire queen, who, swapping bodies along the way, sets out to strip-mine England’s souls. Descending from a spacecraft hidden inside Halley’s Comet, she drains her prey of their life energy, transforming them into desiccated corpses that wake to seek their own victims.

Directed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper, it all culminates in a stunning, effects-heavy London climax that’d make Quatermass creator Nigel Kneale proud.

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Release date: December 6, 2013 | Cast: Liev Schreiber, Elias Koteas, Romola Garai, Goran Kostić | Director: Ruairí Robinson | Where to watch: Blu-ray

The good news is that there is microscopic life on Mars. The bad news is that the bacteria Liev Schreiber’s crew stumble across zombifies its hosts and, just 19 hours away from finishing their mission, they’re forced to fight for their lives.

I would question how The Last Days on Mars’ space agency selected its astronauts, since at least two of them are at each other’s throats. But it wouldn’t be a zombie movie if everyone got on, and I’d like to see Matt Damon deal with a drill-wielding, spacesuit-clad shambler.

Science the s**t out of that one, smart guy.

Night of the Creeps (1986)

Release date: August 22, 1986 | Cast: Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, Jill Whitlow, Tom Atkins | Director: Fred Dekker | Where to watch: Blu-ray

Night of the Creeps is Night of the Living Dead meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers. This shlocky 80s gem begins with a canister of parasitic alien slugs landing on Earth and gets more knowingly ridiculous from there.

Pursued by Tom Atkins’s haunted cop, these skittering, slimy creatures infest a college campus, slithering into the mouths of anyone with (or without) a pulse. It’s an absolute riot, with some wonderfully silly special effects, from splitting heads through to slug-spitting dogs.

Pandorum (2009)

Release date: September 25, 2009 | Cast: Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster, Cam Gigandet, Antje Traue | Director: Christian Alvart | Where to watch: Blu-ray

What’s worse than a zombie apocalypse? A zombie apocalypse on a spaceship, where there’s nowhere to run and zero hope of rescue. Waking up from suspended animation, the Elysium’s relief crew discovers their colony vessel is awash with savage flesh eaters, warped by the titular Pandorum, a form of space madness.

Pandorum oozes claustrophobia, from a gloomy crawl through the vessel’s ducts, through to a stomach-churning late movie reveal. And if the zombie-adjacent mutants aren’t enough to deal with, the harried protagonists are suffering from post-hypersleep amnesia, and the ship, the Elysium, is a mishmash of failing systems.

Space zombie video games

Dead Space (2008 / 2023)

Release date: October 13, 2008 / January 27, 2023 | Platforms: Original - PC, Xbox 360, PS3. Remake - PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S | Developer: Visceral Games

Whether you dive into the original or its 2023 remake, there’s no denying that Dead Space is one of the best space horror games of all time. Everything, from its nightmarish necromorphs to the game’s semi-Lovecraftian lore, is designed to terrify.

As protagonist Isaac Clarke, you roam a massive planet-cracking mining vessel, ostensibly in search of your missing girlfriend, and battle an army of undead freaks called the Necromorphs. But while your foes may be undead, dismemberment, not headshots, is the key to putting them down. Fail, and you can look forward to one of several horrible fates, including having your whole body puppeted by a severed head.

Doom (1993)